In the Sverdlovsk region, a nine-year-old schoolboy was found alive, who disappeared on June 4 in a taiga forest near Severouralsk, reports Interfax with reference to the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He was found in the forest by a search group. It is noted that the child is healthy and can walk independently. He should be taken by helicopter to the hospital for examination.

The boy disappeared on the evening of June 4, together with his father he came from the Chelyabinsk region and, as part of an unregistered tourist group of 18 people, they climbed the mountain. On the way back, my father’s leg ached, he could not walk quickly and allowed his son to return to the parking lot at the foot of the mountain on his own. After the descent, it turned out that the child was missing.