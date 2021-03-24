The FSB detained a student of a lyceum in Sochi who was planning an attack on classmates. It is reported by TASS…

The schoolboy was found after his publication on the social network of information about the intentions to make an explosive and to commit the murder of classmates.

The Public Relations Center (DSP) of the FSB said that during the arrest, such a device was found in the student’s house. It and all components for making improvised explosive devices were seized.

Earlier in March, employees of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) prevented a terrorist attack in a school in Penza. The teenager was about to attack an educational institution with a hunting rifle in April.