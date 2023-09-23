A high school worker in the State of Mexico was arrested last August 22 by prealleged sexual abuse committed against a 14-year-old student. The events occurred at the high school, located on the Toluca-Zitácuaro highway, in the town of Santa María Nativitas, Almoloya de Juárez.

The suspect, identified as Antonio “N”, a 51-year-old mayor, He would have entered the school cafeteria and, through threats, forced the young woman to accompany him to the bathroom. In that place, it is alleged that He perpetrated sexual abuse against the teenager and intimidated her, warning her that she would be expelled if she reported him. These details emerge from the information provided by the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection.

After the incident, the authorities began an intense search that led to the capture of the accused in the Ejido La Palma, within the same municipality. Antonio "N" was later transferred to the Women's Justice Center in Toluca.

It is important to highlight that the arrest of the accused was carried out in strict compliance with the National Law on the Use of Force, guaranteeing full respect for his human rights.

This arrest was possible thanks to the coordination and joint efforts of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico (FGJEM), the Justice Center for Women (CJM) and the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), through the Commission for the Attention to the Crime of Intentional Homicide (CONAHO).