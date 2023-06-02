In the United States, a school worker is accused of abusing a child under 15 years of age. The event would have occurred in a parking lot. Apparently the woman also sent intimate photographs to the young man.

The woman was identified as Megan Carlisle, 37, who worked at a high school in the Elizabethtown area of ​​Pennsylvania. She there she did monitor work in the suspension room.

Local media reported that on April 28, while the woman was supervising the classroom, allegedly “touched and caressed” the minor’s genitals.



Then Carlisle would have contacted the student through the Snapchat social network to send him messages and sexual videos.

An appointment was made between the two and they allegedly ended up having sex inside a car in the parking lot, in exchange, the woman would have given him money for food and bought him vaping pods.

The authorities received a report about an alleged assault on a minor and when they were interviewed by the police, they showed screenshots of the naked woman masturbating.

“While it is not generally our practice to comment on legal or personnel matters, we believe this situation requires a statement (…) The District fully cooperated with local law enforcement in their investigation. We will have no further comment on this matter as it will be adjudicated in court,” the school said in a statement.

Police arrested the woman for engaging in deviant, involuntary sexual relations, illegal contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, institutional sexual assault, and disseminating sexual materials to minors.

The aforementioned remains deprived of liberty in the Lancaster County prison with a bail of $200,000 dollars and they expect her to attend court on June 9.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

