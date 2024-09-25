School, those who attack teachers and school staff now risk a fine of up to €10,000. The new law

The rules on the schoolthe new law was approved today by the Roomafter having previously received the green light from the Senatethen it becomes operational. “The law approved by Parliament – says the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditare – represents a fundamental passage for the construction of a school system that make kids responsible and restore authority to teachers”. The changes to the evaluation of the behavior of secondary school students contained in the bill regarding the “Review of the discipline on the subject of student evaluation, protection of the authority of school personnel and differentiated school directions”.

In the case of assessment of the behavior – reports orizzontescuola – equal to six tenthsthe class council, during the final evaluation, suspends the judgement without immediately reporting a judgement of admission to the next class and assigns the students a critical essay on active and supportive citizenship. A paper whose presentation and evaluation is related to admission to the next class. In fact, failure to show up before the start of the following school year or an insufficient evaluation by the class council lead to non-admission to the following school year.

Finally, according to the text, in case of conviction for crimes connected to the detriment of a school principal or a member of the teaching staffeducational, administrative, technical or auxiliary of the school, due to or in the exercise of his office or his functions, a fine from 500 to 10,000 euros as pecuniary compensation in favor of the educational institution to which the injured party belongs.