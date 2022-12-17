School | Wilma messages make parents and teachers nervous – their own child’s behavior at school is not believed to be true

Guardians do not necessarily believe teachers’ messages about, for example, what has happened at school. It is estimated from OAJ that communicating face-to-face or by phone, at least in larger problems, could reduce conflicts.

Teachers and the cooperation and communication between guardians mostly works well, but the challenges have increased significantly in the last ten years. By far, most of the problems are related to written communication between home and school, through the Wilma information system, says the special expert of the Professional Association of Teaching, OAJ Sari Jokinen.

“It used to be that if nothing was heard from the school, everything was fine. Today, there is always something coming from school, and the more communication there is, the more conflict situations arise. Parents tend to get defensive if it’s even the slightest bit negative, and written messages are more likely to be misunderstood.”

According to Jokinen, the general changes in writing culture are also visible in Wilma. People may write things under their own name on social media as well as on Wilma, which they might not even think to say “face to face”. Someone believes that inappropriate messages are written at a very low threshold – for example, in a strong emotional turmoil or at night.

Written however, according to Jokinen, communication is important and makes cooperation between home and school much easier. Jokinen estimates that the challenges between teachers and guardians could be reduced if at least bigger problems were discussed over the phone or face-to-face instead of writing. In this way, the teacher can explain things thoroughly and, if necessary, immediately correct misunderstandings.

In Jokinen’s opinion, Wilma is an important system also in the sense that it functions as a means of control. With their notes, the teacher can verify, for example, the support given or absences.

“The same naturally works for teachers as well: a teacher can’t do whatever he wants, and such grievances can also be tackled.”

Caretaker can disagree with the teacher about, for example, grades or what has happened at school. The child’s or young person’s story may differ from the teacher’s view. Some parents do not agree to believe that their child behaves differently at school than at home.

“In reality, this kind of thing is very common: at home there is a small, familiar group around, and communication challenges, for example, may only come to the fore in a larger school environment,” Jokinen points out.

The challenges related to written communication are clearly the most common in the cooperation between middle schools and home. Guardians of elementary school students are more likely to believe the teacher, for example, in situations where the word of the student and the teacher are at odds.

“Younger students may not yet understand what is true and how to tell things. In the case of older students, there may even be goal-oriented behavior aimed at creating misunderstandings. Young people know – or imagine they know – their rights very well and sometimes try to push the boundaries.”

Also According to Jokinen, conflicts may arise from issues related to the world of values. For example, when Christmas approaches, a discussion often begins about what kind of Christmas party is being organized at school. Jokinen reminds that schools can organize a traditional Christmas party with a Christmas play, gnome plays or a few religious Christmas carols, as long as the whole event is not religious.

Sometimes disagreements arise over a single issue: the young person refuses to go swimming, for example, and the guardian is on the child’s side.

“Not only young people, but also parents sometimes find it difficult to accept that not all things are negotiable: certain things are part of the curriculum, and they are reviewed.”

to Wilma related challenges can affect teachers’ coping and motivation, Jokinen points out.

“Everyone knows that if you constantly receive negative feedback, it makes life difficult. Teachers may think about the messages very carefully and have a colleague read them out just to be sure, so that they don’t accidentally say something that could be misunderstood.

According to Jokinen, the challenges related to Wilma are usually repeated with certain parents: once you have been at odds over something, similar conflicts tend to repeat themselves.

In his opinion, it would be good to go through more encounters with guardians in teacher training. He suspects that the matter is too often only learned in working life.

“It would also be good for workplaces to have written operating instructions for meeting guardians and possibly also some kind of mentoring: younger teachers could also go through such issues with older colleagues. A teacher shouldn’t be left alone to cope with difficult situations – you should boldly ask for help.”

According to Jokinen, there is a general guideline in Finnish schools that issues should be handled with guardians primarily from a positive perspective.