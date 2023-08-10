Thursday, August 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

School | Were you homeschooled when you were young? Answer HS’s survey

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in World Europe
0
School | Were you homeschooled when you were young? Answer HS’s survey

Homeschooling is a marginal phenomenon in Finland, but nowadays more and more people are choosing it. Tell HS about your own experience in home education.

In home education the number of children has slightly more than doubled between 2011 and 2022. The number of homeschoolers has increased about 220:from five hundred.

Often in stories about homeschooling, the voices are parents who, at the time of the story, are organizing homeschooling for their young children. Now we would like to hear from a grown-up person who can tell about his experience in home teaching and describe how the teaching has possibly affected his life.

Are you that kind of person? Tell us about your experience in the survey below.

The comments of respondents who left their contact information may be used anonymously in the story. In addition, the editor may contact those respondents who have given their permission.

#School #homeschooled #young #Answer #HSs #survey

See also  Caixa completes this Sunday distribution of BRL 12.7 billion from the FGTS
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
China renews blue alert for Typhoon Khanun

China renews blue alert for Typhoon Khanun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result