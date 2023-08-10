School | Were you homeschooled when you were young? Answer HS’s survey

Homeschooling is a marginal phenomenon in Finland, but nowadays more and more people are choosing it. Tell HS about your own experience in home education.

In home education the number of children has slightly more than doubled between 2011 and 2022. The number of homeschoolers has increased about 220:from five hundred.

Often in stories about homeschooling, the voices are parents who, at the time of the story, are organizing homeschooling for their young children. Now we would like to hear from a grown-up person who can tell about his experience in home teaching and describe how the teaching has possibly affected his life.

Are you that kind of person? Tell us about your experience in the survey below.

