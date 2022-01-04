Rome – Despite the resistance of various regions, the government is oriented to confirm the return to school in attendance from next January 10, without making changes to the holiday calendar. Government sources confirm this. Today on the subject of school, Prime Minister Mario Draghi met the Covid Emergency Commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo at Palazzo Chigi and the Ministers of Education and Health Patrizio Bianchi and Roberto Speranza. From the first filtered information it emerges that the government’s position is that of to preserve the lessons in presence as much as possible, reviewing the number of infections that triggers Dad for the whole class. According to what has been learned, this is the working hypothesis of the government that also emerged during the meeting between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the ministers at Palazzo Chigi on the school. The threshold for Dad could be raised particularly for age groups that have higher vaccination coverage. The priority, it would have been reiterated, is to guarantee face-to-face lessons as much as possible, putting in place all the solutions suitable for managing the peak of the fourth Covid wave expected in January. We are therefore moving towards a mediated solution between the Regions and the Government.

The clash with the trade unions

But there is already a first clash. To raise the case is the Uil school. “Nothing has been said about the measures that will be taken tomorrow in the Council of Ministers for the return to school on January 10th. A silence, after the summit of Palazzo Chigi on the subject (reason for which the meeting was postponed by an hour and a half) that the unions did not wait, judged an institutional rudeness ». Thus the Uil Scuola after today’s meeting with the Minister of Education, Patrizio Bianchi. «On this issue – says the secretary, Pino Turi – the role of the trade union is to protect the health of workers and the school community. No official data has been released on infections at school and on tracking. The signed agreement (on distancing, ventilation, tracking, health facilities) has remained substantially not implemented ».

The other attack comes from Anief who challenges the return to school in attendance in January: «The return to class from 7 January is becoming a theme with the most disparate institutional responses. Today the Regions, gathered to create a shared proposal to be presented to the Government for returning to class, said that the CTS must take its responsibilities: they must tell us ifwith these numbers in the classrooms the students are safe ». Furthermore, the proposal that is emerging is that of not swabs on the first day, no distinction between vaccinated and not, to proceed with Dad with a contagion in kindergarten, two up to 11 years and three from 12 years in then”. This is said by Pacifico, leader of the Anief union, according to whom “we are really exaggerating: last year with an infection curve ten times lower we returned to 50 per cent to do distance learning. This year with cases growing exponentially, even abroad, considering that in neighboring France we had 300,000 new positives in just twenty-four hours, we decide that close contacts no longer count for anything. Not to mention that the obligation of the Green pass for the staff has proved useless, as today the one on the vaccination of workers for safety. And now they want each other impose unmanageable protocols», Concludes the independent trade unionist.

The summit

On December 31, in an urgent summit between the Regions, the Minister of the Bianchi School and the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the regions had hypothesized scenarios of great caution, for example sending in dad with two cases of contagion in the classroom. The premier had held back, basing his action on the utmost caution, balanced with social and economic evaluations. Today the governors are trying a compromise proposal.

The recommendation defined as “rational” by the Regions is to provide – in elementary school and sixth grade, with 4 or more infections in the class – a week for the Dad and quarantine for all pupils in the class, in addition to the swab (the latter necessary only for the unvaccinated, if those with vaccination coverage have no symptoms). Below this threshold there is self-surveillance for everyone and the recommendation to wear the Ffp2 mask, as well as that of refraining from frequenting environments other than family ones. This is what the draft of the Regions foresees, which the governors will discuss today to put forward the proposal to the government this measure in view of a high vaccination coverage (70%) with low-risk contacts and to take into account the epidemiological trend and in particular the variant On the other hand, there will be no postponement in the reopening on January 10: Italian students will return to school as planned.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi receives the Education Ministers Patrizio Bianchi and Health Roberto Speranza and the Covid Emergency Commissioner Francesco Paolo Figliuolo at Palazzo Chigi, precisely on the front of the rules for infections in schools, while the governor of Veneto, Luca Zaia presses , «We all cheer for the school to open but certainly the scientific community, data in hand, must certify the possibility of opening it. I appeal to the CTS and the ISS to tell us by this week if the school can be opened on the 10th and possibly for whom and for whom not ”. In the draft proposed by the Regions, the stop of the hour of physical education and singing is requested; and for children the 10-day quarantine even with only one case in the classroom.

The document of the Regions

Here is the document on the reopening of the school developed by the Regions, in which the proposals to be made to the government are underlined. “For kindergartens, given the absence of vaccination coverage and the impossibility of applying prevention measures (eg distance, mask) with the presence of a case, the regions – reads the text – propose a quarantine of 10 days and stop of frequency, with the return with antigen or molecular test carried out on day 10.

Primary schools

As regards primary schools and lower secondary schools for subjects under the age of 12, it is highlighted that vaccination coverage is low (“The vaccination campaign has recently started”, it is emphasized) and that contacts are low risk regarding the spread of the Omicron variant. Therefore, in the presence of only one case at school, the contacts remain in the classroom in self-surveillance with the recommendation to refrain from attending environments other than the school. In the presence of two or more cases, a 7-day quarantine is proposed with antigenic or molecular test carried out between 5 and 7 days.

Secondary schools

As regards first grade secondary schools (for subjects aged 12 or over) and second grade, vaccination coverage is considered high (about 70%). And therefore up to 2 cases: the contacts remain in the classroom in self-surveillance with the recommendation to refrain from attending environments other than the school and the use of FFP2. In the presence of 3 or more cases, the proposal is a 7-day quarantine with antigenic or molecular test carried out between 5 and 7 days. “For subjects who have already undergone the booster dose, or vaccinated with a full primary course for less than 120 days or recovered for less than 120 days, self-monitoring and tests are carried out only when symptoms appear”, reads the document . As regards symptomatic subjects, the test and the consequent isolation measures are foreseen, in accordance with the indications of the Ministry of Health (Circular of the Ministry of Health 60136 of 30.12.2021). It remains firm – the document reads again – the possibility of the ASL to adopt further measures to suspend the teaching in presence in the single school / institute according to the specific situation and the number of cases identified in this context “.

For Lazio Regional Health Councilor Alessio D’Amato, «We must be aware that this reopening takes place» at a time «of a growing trend in the incidence that will see a peak in the next two weeks. Here we need to be aware of this: we are returning to school at a time of growth of the pandemic. The government has all the technical tools to make a wise and thoughtful decision and we will stick to what is decided ».