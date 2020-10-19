School violence New acts of violence at school again: 15-year-olds suspected of several assaults in Espoo

In Espoo, four minors are suspected of assaulting. Some of the violence has taken place in the Kilonpuisto school area during school hours.

In Espoo four suspected cases of assault are being investigated. The cases concern students at the Kilonpuisto school in Espoo, and some of the assaults took place in the school area during school hours at the beginning of September.

There are currently two separate series of incidents involving four assaults in the police investigation. There are three suspects and they are all 15 years old. There are also several victims. There have been several eyewitnesses to the events.

According to HS data, there is video material about the beatings that has been distributed on social media. The videos show, among other things, pushing and hitting.

The West Uusimaa police do not take a position on the motive for the acts of violence. The events are being investigated as beatings.

In the metropolitan area has uncovered several cases of violence this fall involving school bullying. Violence among young people is often videotaped and the recording may be disseminated on social media.

One student was threatened with violence in Maunula, Helsinki, in August. The boy was forced to kneel on the ground, and the humiliation was videotaped.

Vantaa Operation Park the school had to call an ambulance in September to treat a battered student. However, the victim was spared serious injuries.

Havukoski school In Vantaa, on the other hand, a criminal report was also made about what happened at school assault.

It happened in Kuusijärvi in June also serious violence when a group of young people haunted under one young pier. The case was transferred to prosecution for three people in August, with the attempted murder being a murder attempt.

Young people are held criminally liable for their actions when they turn 15 years old.