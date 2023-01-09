School, Valditara: “Even the best who get bored should be stimulated”

The government Melons is working on several reformson the education front there are big ones Announcements. The new provision regarding the school announces it Minister Valditara and will already be in effect from next year school. “Teaching – explains Valditara to the Messenger – goes as much as possible customizedprecisely because the merit school we talk about must develop talents individual skills of the boys, promoting the aptitudes of each one. The figure of the will be introduced mentor teacher for each class group, the teacher who must have a particular trainingand also be paid more, and who will have to team up with the other teachers to follow especially those kids with greater difficulties of learning but also of those very good that perhaps they are bored in class and that they need to to accelerate“.

“The orientationmoreover, it will be a fundamental step – continues Minister Valditara al Messaggero – because it must give advice to the young and at families on the most appropriate choices on the continuation of studies. In other words, it is necessary on the one hand that the school knows how to identify the potential of the student, on the other hand it is necessary to recover information from the territories to get to know the concrete ones educational perspectives and occupational. The school must bring out the attitudes of children, like the Socratic art of maieutics. I signed the attribution of 700 million foreseen in Pnrr waiting to be settled. On my indication we also found others 1.2 billion in the folds of the ministry’s budget that will be used for the redevelopment of schoolsthe safety, the removal of architectural barriers”.

