“I think something profound has changed: the strike as an instrument of political struggle no longer works. It does not work anymore. An era has ended, or is ending”: the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara downsizes the scope of a right protected by the Italian Constitution by speaking of the form of protest often used by teachers.

“I think that ancient idea, perhaps from 1968, of the school as a place of political militancy is over”, he said in an interview with Sheetremembering that he wanted to continue on the path traced at the time of the oath: “It is time to start a season of constructive discussion, in the logic of that great alliance between teachers, students, families, institutions, social partners that I immediately wished for”.

Despite the difficulties in making ends meet in the budget law, which saw the allocation of 21 billion just to amortize the high bills, Valditara claims the allocation of 1.8 billion in 3 years of resources for the school.

“Teachers and school staff have realized – he explains – that an important contract has just been closed which gives an increase of 124 euros on average per month, and which brought forward salary arrears to December by around 2,400 euros on average per person”.

Despite this, however, teachers’ salaries in Italy are among the lowest in Europe, and school buildings are often dilapidated and unsafe.

“Teachers today want concrete answers, they are interested in what is happening in their institutions, they want to understand the overall strategies that inspire the action of those who govern”, continues Minister Valditara, who, as regards this year, has snatched the allocation of usual 500 million euros for public schools, the same as the last maneuver, not even increased as a function of inflation. As regards the funds destined for private schools, however, there was an increase of 70 million euros.