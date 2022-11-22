Valditara, the line of action on the school in two points

Finally something is moving in that stagnant swamp that is Italian school. Yesterday the Minister of Education and Merit, Giuseppe Valditara, outlined his line of action during an event organized in Milan. Are expected 300 million additional for teachers for next year and this is good news for those who work in the difficult world of school. But in addition to this, the minister also presented two very important points.

School, Valditara on NEETs and violent pupils in the classroom

The first concerns the so-called “neet”, i.e. people who do not work and do not study. There are about 3 million aged between 15 and 34, concentrated especially in the South. The minister declared: “Sui neet I will launch a proposal in the next few days so that these kids fulfill at least one training requirement. We cannot accept that hundreds of thousands of young people live on the backs of families and society”.

The second is that of violent pupils in the classroom. The minister said that a solution needs to be found “even by providing for different forms of sanctions against those students who are unable to respect the rules: one thing that has always seemed very useful to me is socially useful jobs”. Immediately the barrage arose.

It immediately made itself felt Francesco Sinopoli, head of the Flc CGILfor which “the archaic and paternalistic view” of the minister’s statements is evident.

Soon after it was the turn of Mario Rusconi, president of the presidents of ANP Rome: “The Student Statute, which has been in force for both middle and high schools for over a decade, provides for a series of sanctions against those students who commit undisciplined acts, forms of violence or cause damage to the school”.

These are the facts. Some considerations are in order.

School, the turning point of Minister Valditara and the resistance of the trade unions

The state of degradation in which our society finds itself has as its primary root the School which no longer fulfills its high educational task. Since the so-called ’68, the selective mechanism has been jammed. It fell apart with the political “6” in high school and with the political “18” at university which produced a “ruling class”, but it is a euphemism to call it that, crammed with donkeys who only got ahead by seniority and which unfortunately have even reached the top of the administration.

And here we also connect to the concept of “merit” that finally appears in the diction that the new government wanted to give to the Ministry of Education.

Merit is the only distinction for having a functioning society. The school must not bring forward all but must select the best and in any case the most deserving. Primarily because it’s not fair that those who commit themselves are joined by the usual sly guy who doesn’t study and then precisely because Italy needs the best.

As far as violence is concerned, the minister’s proposal is perfect because it would force deviants to respect civil rules as long as the scholastic institutions are consequent, otherwise it all ends up with tarallucci and wine, that is, in the Italian style.

Then one cannot fail to notice the usual ideological stances such as those of the head of the CGIL school who involuntarily agree with the minister. Because the solution to the current educational disaster is precisely that of going back to the past and that is to that “paternalistic” and “archaic” school which worked very well and was then devastated by a silly modernism that rhymes with anarchism, supported historically by the egalitarian left that demeans individual worth. The note from the head of the Roman garrisons could not be missing either which uses the well-worn dialectical technique of “c’ègiàismo” and that is to rebuff the proposals by saying that there are already laws and rules.

So dear Professor Rusconi, how come these rules and these laws are not applied since the episodes of violence are growing exponentially in the classrooms?

Subscribe to the newsletter

