''There voting reform in conduct it is being examined by the Senate and is now in its final stages. This reform is important because it restores value to behavior and therefore to conduct but above all it changes the meaning of suspensions. Previously they meant staying at home, almost a reward, but now they will be more school, more study and also solidarity citizenship activities''. The Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara said this while speaking at the Adnkronos Forum at the Palazzo dell'Informazione.

As for the judicial reform, for Valditara “is needed to provide greater clarity so that families and students know what the level of their learning is”. “So alongside more complex, more technical analytical judgments which are primarily needed by teachers to reconstruct the student's path – he explains – there must be a report card, a document which qualifies, excellent, good, sufficient and insufficient so that there can be a very clear representation, useful for understanding how to improve''.

The new book on talents

Responding to a question about his upcoming book 'The School of Talents', the minister then explained that “the school of talents is the school that enhances the abilities of every young person. It is the constitutional school. And precisely for this reason we thought of the tutor teacher to personalize the training, as if it were a tailored suit, tailored to the individual's abilities. So that every child can make up for delays, speed up where they get bored in class and more generally a school that gives them the opportunity to realize their dreams, their aspirations and their potential''.