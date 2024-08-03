School | Uutissuomalainen: there are a record low number of first graders

School|For a long time, there have been fewer first-graders every year than the year before.

The school a record small number of children will start this fall, says News Finn.

Approximately 54,000 children will start first grade in August, estimates the Board of Education.

Last year, there were 56,050 first-graders, which was the lowest number in the statistics so far. Comparable statistics have been collected since 1980.

For example, as recently as 2017 there were 62,600 first-graders, and since then the number has decreased year after year, says Uutissuomalainen.

The reason is that there are simply fewer children being born. Special expert of the Board of Education Irma Garam says in Uutissuomalainen’s story that this year’s number is only an estimate, but it is unlikely that it will increase much.

In August, the age group born in 2017 will start school.