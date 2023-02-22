Genoa – The protest by the school unions is set for tomorrow, 22 February from 10 to 12 Flc Cgil, Uil School and Guild in front of the Prefecture of Genoa, in Largo Lanfranco to say no to differentiated autonomy. For Flc Cgil, Uil Scuola and Gilda, differentiated autonomy “as prepared by the Government is a attack on rightsan unacceptable tightening of the school system which will have the only consequence of creating as many school systems as there are regions, increasing inequalities between territories and penalizing the right to study” reads a note.

Among the main critical issues Flc Cgil, Uil Scuola and Gilda underline “that of having the possibility for each region to modify the training offer and to direct resources, programs and tools effectively favoring the richest regions to the detriment of the poorest, creating a two-speed education system and undermining the universality of the Italian school system”.

In support of this mobilization is also underway a petition “which aims to preserve the public school system, involving students, workers, workers and all citizens.

The aim is to achieve the 50 thousand signatures necessary to bring to Parliament “a popular initiative law that aims to protect the state and national dimension of the education system, the planning and coordination of the educational offer, the homogeneity on the evolution of the legislation and on the bargaining for the regulation of employment relationships ensuring equal opportunities throughout the national territory”.