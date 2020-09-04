The price of school uniforms increased by 22% over the year, the newspaper writes “News” with reference to the data of the “OFD Platform”.

According to her, the average check for a school uniform from August 1 to August 29, 2020 increased to 2080 rubles, for the same period last year it was at the level of 1705 rubles.

At the same time, the price for a full set of school uniforms today is approximately 6.3 thousand rubles.

59% of the respondents said that they themselves chose the manufacturers of school uniforms, without the participation of the school administration or teachers. However, about 20% were faced with a situation where schools insisted on certain manufacturers.