The Emirates School Education Corporation has set the prices of uniforms for students of public schools, which will begin to be distributed in 38 outlets distributed in various regions of the country and affiliated with Lulu Hypermarket, the supplier approved by the Foundation, early next week.

The school uniform guide, which was recently adopted by the Foundation, detailed the fees for each piece for kindergarten and various educational circles, as the prices of pieces of uniforms for kindergarten students vary between 29 and 43 dirhams, while the prices of pieces of uniforms for students of the first cycle for boys vary between 29 and 48 dirhams, and pieces of uniforms for girls. In the same episode, between 29 and 46 dirhams.

As for the prices of school uniforms for students of the second cycle, it ranges from 35 to 55 dirhams.

As for the female students in the same cycle, the prices of the pieces vary between 35 and 49 dirhams.

Parts prices for students vary, in the third cycle, between 35 and 55 dirhams. For female students, between 35 and 56 dirhams.

The guide indicated that the prices of the winter jacket for kindergartens and the first and second cycles amounted to 46 dirhams. As for the third episode, the price of the jacket is 56 dirhams.

He stated that the prices for all pieces of school uniforms in different educational circles, do not include tax.

Finally, the Foundation announced the adoption of a new school uniform for students of public schools, starting from the first kindergarten to the 12th grade, as part of the Foundation’s preparations for the next academic year.

She pointed out that she is keen to provide school uniforms that suit the nature of the age groups of all students at all levels of study, in order to ensure the provision of more comfort conditions for students and in line with the nature of the school day, as well as providing them with the necessary practical requirements necessitated by the nature of the classroom and non-classroom activities that they practice in their schools, in addition to being fully in line with the security and safety requirements that students must have when using the scientific laboratories available to them in schools.

The 38 outlets identified by the guide are distributed among nine in Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra, which are Lulu Hypermarket, Capital Mall, Bain Al Jesrain Co-operative Society, Lulu Hypermarket Khalidiya Mall, Lulu Hypermarket Al Ruwais Mall, Lulu Hypermarket Mushrif Mall, Lulu Al Dhafra Mall, and Lulu Hypermarket. World Trade Center Market, Lulu Hypermarket Ghayathi, and Lulu Hypermarket Baniyas.

There are eight outlets in Al Ain: Lulu Hypermarket Al Kuwaitat, Lulu Hypermarket Al Foah Mall, Lulu Hypermarket Al Barari Mall, Lulu Hypermarket Zakher, Lulu Hypermarket Shaab Al Ashkhar, Lulu Express Umm Ghafa, Lulu Hypermarket Hili Mall and Al Falah Plaza.

There are six outlets selling school uniforms in Dubai: Lulu Hypermarket Al Warqa, Lulu Hypermarket Al Qusais, Lulu Hypermarket Al Barsha, Lulu Hypermarket Al Rashidiya, Lulu Hypermarket Al Arabi Mall, and Lulu Hypermarket Silicon Central.

There are five outlets in Sharjah: Lulu Hypermarket Al Wahda, Lulu Hypermarket Al Hazana, Lulu Hypermarket Samnan (Sharjah Central), Lulu Hypermarket Buhaira, Lulu Hypermarket Muwailih, and in Ajman two outlets are Lulu Hypermarket Ajman, Lulu Hypermarket Al Nuaimiya, and in Umm Al Quwain has two outlets: Lulu Hypermarket Umm Al Quwain Mall and Lulu Express City Mall.

In Ras Al Khaimah, there are three outlets, which are Lulu RAK Mall, Lulu Hypermarket Ras Al Khaimah, and Lulu Center Ras Al Khaimah.

In Fujairah, there are three outlets: Lulu Hypermarket Fujairah, Lulu Hypermarket Dibba, and Lulu Mall Fujairah, in addition to one outlet each in Al Sila’a (Al Sila School), Al Wagan (Al Wagan School) and Delma Island (Dalma School). There are two outlets in the Al-Quaa area, which are Al-Quaa School, the second cycle (to distribute uniforms for students in all circles), and Al-Saada School (to distribute uniforms for female students in all circles).