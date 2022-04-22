School, 70 thousand new teachers trained and hired by 2024

New Revolution in school. We arrived at the sixth change from the rules for teaching within twenty years. Disrupted for the umpteenth time the standards for the teachers to be enabled to teaching. The government yesterday gave the green light to the reform, the decree is included in the maxi-law relating to the Pnrr. In the new career – reads Il Sole 24 Ore – teachers will have to obtain a series of prerequisites to access the course: Graduation more 60 credits in anthro-psycho-pedagogical and digital subjects. A clearer definition of targets and the modalities of teacher training throughout their working career. Annual competitions to constantly recruit staff, opening more quickly doors to young people.

These are the three pins of the reform approved by the government, which will lead to the chair, by 2024the first 70 thousand teachers. The new law is also provided for in the decree-law on the NRP Higher education school for senior executivesteachers and Ata staff. “Today we take it one step further to give system stability of Education – underlines the minister Patrizio Bianchi -. We expect a clear and defined path for access to teaching and for the continuous training of teachers throughout their working life. We focus on training as an element of innovation and more qualification of the whole system “.

