The nature education center of Houtland is usually full of students who come to green class, to learn in the great outdoors while gardening. But this year, there is no one. “We won’t have anyone for a few months. We lost four full months“, summarizes Dominique Gorny, the president of the center. Only two schools maintained their reservations for two stays at the end of October. All the others preferred to retract. Officially, the Ministry of Education authorizes school trips on condition of strictly respecting the sanitary measures. But this remains too restrictive for many schools who prefer to cancel, even for the snow classes this winter.

“For the moment everything is on hold or postponed with 18 months of waiting on possible down payments“, affirms Nicolas Favre, director general of the teaching league at the federation of secular works of Savoy.” OHe did not work much in 2020. If we do not work in 2021, we will no longer be able to accommodate stays or classes in 2022. Holiday centers and collective structures will not resist“, warns Violaine Vilette, president of Savoie Mont-Blanc Junior. In total, the absence of snow classes could represent a shortfall of 32 million euros per month for Savoie and Haute-Savoie.