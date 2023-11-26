The school transportation service provided by the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and Careem through the electronic reservation service via the Careem application for pupils and students of educational institutions of all age groups has witnessed great demand and popularity among customers since its launch in early April of this year, recording a satisfaction rate of 4.84 out of a total of 5. grades.

In detail, Adel Shakri, Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The main benefits and objectives desired from operating this service are to provide a reasonable school transportation option for parents, providing high-quality service and shortening travel time for users.” ”

Shakri added: “Since its launch in April 2023, this service has recorded the participation of more than 750 educational institutions in the Emirate of Dubai and more than 1,150 parents, and the implementation of more than 25,500 trips. In addition, 3,500 vehicles were provided from various luxury transport companies to operate this service, which constitutes 40 % of the total electronic reservation vehicles available on the Careem application, and the service resulted in a decrease in the average price of the trip by 34.5% compared to the prices of the regular luxury vehicle (limousine) service available for reservation on the Careem application.

He said: “This vital service, which is an innovative option added to the traditional school transportation system, is distinguished by a number of advantages, including: nominating drivers who do not have any complaints related to the safety aspects of their performance, and having these drivers undergo specialized training to ensure the highest level of professionalism when transporting… Children to and from school, the average driver rating must be above 4.8, children under ten years old should not be transported unless accompanied by an adult, and the option of an escort (supervisor) will be added in 2024.”

The Director of the Planning and Business Development Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority continued by saying: “The Authority is constantly keen to provide the finest transportation services to the public from all segments of society and from different age groups, in line with the development taking place in the country in general, and in the Emirate of Dubai in particular.” One of the transportation services that the Authority is always seeking to expand, develop and enhance is the school transportation service, given the great importance that the segment benefiting from the services of this sector represents to the Authority, which contributes to enhancing its vision of: (global leadership in easy and sustainable transportation).

In turn, Careem’s General Manager in the GCC, Antonio Al Asmar, said: “We launched the (School Trips) service in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority and luxury transportation companies early this year to help relieve some tensions, and save time and money. It has proven The service is very popular, and we are happy to see many parents renewing their subscription packages.