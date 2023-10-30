The occasion for the absolute preview announcement is the second and highly attended conference “From the diversity of someone… to the uniqueness of each” (27 October) promoted in Moncalieri by AIR Down, an active Piedmontese organization that adheres to CoorDown and which counts on intense collaborations across the country. And it is precisely in this context that the bill was presented which will undoubtedly cause discussion because it represents the development of a sustainable vision of scholastic inclusion (and not only) aimed at the full implementation of inclusive planning also through a redefinition, in terms of co-responsibility and professionalism of the teaching staff.

Its main creators are some of the most attentive and well-known witnesses in this field: Massimo Nutini, Evelina Chiocca, Raffaele Iosa, Paolo Fasce, Dario Ianes, Vincenzo Antonio Gallo, Fabio Filosofi, Fernanda Fazio, Nicola Striano. The bill – we will see how to get it to the Chambers – can effectively be defined in the summary as “the inclusive teaching position”: teachers with a common position who will effectively also guarantee support and support teachers who will teach their own subject.

Evelina Chiocca underlines the intent: “We chose this context because here, with the concrete actions of training, experimentation, action research on inclusive schools put into practice by the bodies of the MICHI Protocol, with the active collaboration between universities, schools and the territory the opportunity is truly being created to bring pedagogy back to its value, overcoming that “pedagogy of labels” which today too often tends to gain the upper hand.”

The MICHI Protocol, conceived and implemented by AIR Down, was created to capitalize on experiences already gained in the area and experiment with new ones, proposing itself as a tool to support and enhance scholastic, institutional and territorial realities that make inclusion their reference value and to strengthen its work through the activation of effective synergies and the dissemination of good practices.

Cooperating, collaborating, co-planning, exchanging experiences, co-responsibility: this is the spirit that unites schools, teachers, school managers, local authorities, non-profit and for-profit, parents, students. It is precisely in this logic that in recent months working groups of different actors have been involved in the participatory writing of the “Inclusive School Manifesto” presented during the conference. It is a document, it is a point of arrival, it is a starting point. It is a synthesis of the vision of inclusion and the possible actions to effectively guarantee it together. A shared compass.

The Conference program is intense and broad, focusing on scholastic inclusion but with refined insights into all aspects concerning personal growth, learning, including informal learning, the prospects of life projects and transition to adult life. Here then is the speech by Luigi Porrà, national secretary of CoorDown, who reports data and experiences of people with Down syndrome with particular regard to work and what can happen, for better or for worse, after the conclusion of the school experience. The report by Antonella Falugiani (President of CoorDown) and Sonia Mazzitelli (pedagogist) on the often overlooked aspects concerning the sexuality and affectivity of people with disabilities was engaging, calling for a reasoned attention that is not only ethical but also functional to the complete development of each one.

The reports of three passionate “luminaries” – Dario Ianes, Raffaele Iosa, Martin Dodman – were awaited and highly appreciated by the public and allowed, once again, to restore the scientific and pedagogical basis to inclusive practices. In the same vein is the intervention, full of operational implications, of the Inside Research Group of the University of Molise, with which the MICHI Protocol has a consolidated collaboration. Evelina Chiocca and Massino Nutini then went into the merits of inclusive practices and their critical issues by presenting the congruent legislative proposal mentioned at the beginning.

The day was then profitably punctuated by testimonies and contributions from figures from the world of culture, work and sport who highlighted the importance of promoting inclusion in every aspect of society. Among the speakers: Aldo Serena (old glory of the Italian national team) who brought his personal experience of growth through sport; Francesco Di Ciommo president of Authos SpA Società Benefit who explained how in his corporate journey inclusion has become a shared value to be translated into concrete actions on a daily basis. And again: the girls and boys of the Giovani API group “Active young people think together” committed to involving, informing and raising awareness among their peers with active citizenship initiatives aimed at promoting respect for rights and inclusion in every area, from school to to the sporting one.