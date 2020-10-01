Children will be able to come to school only with the written permission of parents The government has asked to continue online studies. However, children can go to school after the written permission of their parents. If some children want to continue studying online, then they will be allowed to do this. After October 15, states and union territories may decide to open schools with caution. The rules issued by the education department of states and union territories will have to be treated as schools.

Cinema, theater will open with 50 percent capacity As per the central government guidelines, cinema, theater, multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50% capacity, for which SOP will be issued by the Ministry of I&B. However, this permission will be only for the area outside the Containment Zone.

Swimming bridges are also allowed to open with conditions According to the central government guidelines, swimming pools used for training of players will be allowed to be opened on October 15 as per the rules issued by the Sports Ministry.

Permission to open Entertainment Park as well Entertainment parks and other such institutions have also been allowed to open from 15 October. But for this, these institutions will have to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.

More relaxation in business According to the new guidelines of the Central Government, Business to Business (B2B) Containment Zones can be started outside the area. These businesses can be started from October 15. The Commerce Ministry will soon issue separate guidelines for this.

Permission to mobilize more than 100 people Although permission has already been granted to conduct programs with 100 people in the area outside the Containment Zone, but if the state wishes, it can increase the number of people on October 15. But this will only be for the area outside the Containment Zone and many terms and conditions will also apply.

Ghirlu air travel will continue, according to foreign travel gadgets Domestic airlines will continue as before, but the Center’s guidelines for foreign travel will continue as before. Domestic passengers, passengers coming under the Vanda Bharat Mission and those traveling by air transport bubble flights have to follow the SOP.

No restrictions on movement in states There will be no restriction on movement within interstate and states. There will be no need to seek any separate permission for such movement.

Train passengers will have to agree this rule According to the government guidelines, people traveling by train must follow the SOP. That is, they have to follow all the precautions to avoid the corona as before.

Lockdown, Arogya Setu App, up to 31 in Containment Zone The central government has extended the strict lockdown issued in the containment zone till 31 October. Everyone has been advised to keep using the Arogya Setu app.

