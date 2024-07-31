Private schools in Sicily: 24 courses of study revoked because they were full of irregularities. In total, 40 out of 45 were checked in Sicilian schools

In recent months, the regional school office Sicily carried out checks on the easy diplomas data in the private schools by order of the Education Department of the Sicilian Region led by Mimmo Turano (League). Today, Wednesday 31 July, it was decided that for 24 courses will have their accreditation revoked to the 20 private schools present in Sicily. For another ten courses, however, the Region is completing the investigation for the revocation. The irregularities emerged I am, in fact, in 40 of the 45 courses monitored and mainly concern the management of aptitude and maturity exams. Nine positions, then, still have to be defined by the department led by Mimmo Turano.

Turano has thoroughly examined historical Sicilian institutions such as the Plato, the Pythagoras, the Majoarana, the Newton, the Dante Alighieri, and many others, bringing to light a system that, according to the Minister of Education and Merit, Joseph Valditara, it had to be put in order. As reported by the Sicilian NewspaperMimmo Turano explained: “Purge? No, we are just enforcing the law and affirming a sacrosanct principle, that is, that the diploma and all other scholastic successes are achieved with the merit which is made of study and commitment. We have only done our duty, our goal is not only to affirm legality in the world of school, but also to protect all the private schools that do valuable work”.