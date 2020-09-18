The Delhi High Court has directed private and government schools to provide the necessary gadgets (laptops) and internet packs to provide online class facilities to poor students. The court said that due to lack of these facilities, these students are moving away from primary education.The bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula, while directing the unaided schools, said that these schools can demand the cost of compensation from the state in exchange for providing such facilities to students under the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009.

Let us tell you that schools and colleges have been closed since March due to Kovid-19 epidemic. For the last time, schools have been educating students through online education. But in this poor children are facing many challenges.

The court said, “However, the states are still not providing these facilities to their students.” The Bench has directed to constitute a 3-member committee, comprising Education Secretary from the Center, Education Secretary of the Government of Delhi or any of their nominated representatives from private schools and representatives of private schools, which will soon be required to meet the standards required for this process. Identify and provide this facility to poor and deprived children.

Children from poor families do not have the necessary gadgets to attend online classes nor can they arrange internet packs. In such a situation, the court has directed the schools to provide gadgets and internet pack facilities to these children to fulfill their right to education.