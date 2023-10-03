School threats | The threat situation at the Ivalo school center is over, the police are investigating the identity of the threat

The threat did not pose a concrete danger to anyone. The police continue to clear the school.

Ivalo school center Kaartee had a school threat situation that lasted for hours on Tuesday. According to the police, it received information about the threat presented in Jodel on Tuesday before two o’clock in the afternoon.

The police announced at 17:15 that the situation is over; nothing “out of the ordinary” was observed at the school center, and the situation did not pose a concrete danger to anyone.

On-duty investigation manager Tuomo Seikkula says by phone to HS that he does not take a stand on where the situation started. According to Seikkula, the matter is being investigated. He also does not assess under which investigation title the matter will proceed. The police say they are investigating the identity of the person who made the threat.

Police cordoned off the school in the afternoon, and its gradual evacuation is still ongoing. Due to the evacuation, the police still urges you to avoid unnecessary traffic in the area of ​​the school center.

A schoolboy the mother told HS by phone earlier in the afternoon that the message service Jodel had information about a threat situation, but according to her, the information has been deleted. The mother cannot say whether the police have seen the information or whether it has been reported to the police.

“About an hour or two ago, the principal received a message that the school was undergoing a safety inspection. Children are not counted anywhere. We just received interim information that the safety inspection will continue,” he said after four.

“I have understood that so far no threatening person has been seen. I don’t know what the situation is there, there are police cars going by all the time.”