School threat | The target of the woman suspected of planning the school attack was Isonkyrö school

There was a possible threat situation at the school on March 12.

School strike The possible target of the attack of the 23-year-old woman suspected of preparation was Isonkyrö middle school. The matter was confirmed to HS by the Central Criminal Police.

The municipality of Isonkyrö said on Thursday on its website that there was a possible threat situation at Isonkyrö middle school on March 12. According to the municipality, the Central Criminal Police has informed the municipality about it.

The district court of Ostrobothnia imprisoned the woman on Friday on probable cause, on suspicion of gross preparation of a crime against life or health.

“The suspect has been arrested and the police are investigating the case. During the situation, the threat has not been noticeable at the school. The suspect has not attended school in Isossakyrö,” says the municipality on its website.

According to the municipality, there is currently no threat or danger of a threat and schooling continues as normal.

“Safety measures at the school have been tightened during the school year, and even after this incident, the school community is doing everything to create a safe learning environment,” says the municipality.

According to the municipality, discussion help is offered to students and staff.

