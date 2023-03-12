School | This spring’s graduates will receive a certificate that is more difficult to fake than before

The text content and visual appearance of the certificate will also change.

This one the spring graduates are the first to receive their matriculation certificate also digitally, says Matriculation examination board (YTL).

However, a paper certificate will also be sent to all new high school graduates in the future to their own high school.

“The paper certificate is a valuable tradition that we want to continue. Many people want to present it to their relatives and friends at graduation parties”, YTL general secretary Tiina Tähkä says in the announcement.

The digital certificate is from YTL by coming later also for those already graduated high school students who started their degree in spring 2008 or later.

A digital certificate in PDF format makes it easier to apply, especially to foreign educational institutions, where the certificate is usually sent in digital form. It is also more difficult to forge than a paper one.

This spring’s degree is also the first time that the majority of students graduate according to the new degree structure.

The reform of the degree structure that entered into force a year ago increased the minimum number of exams required for the matriculation degree from four to five. Even before the reform in 2020 and 2021, an average of 5.5 exams have been taken in the matriculation examination.

Spring matriculation essays start on Tuesday next week with a test of mother tongue and literary literacy.

A total of 45,600 students have registered for the matriculation examination, which is about 700 less than last spring.

There are about 137,500 registrations in different subjects and courses, which is about 2,500 less than a year ago. The numbers include both examinees completing a degree and those who repeat passed or failed exams or complete their degree.

The most popular of the real materials are registrations by again this spring, physics, psychology, chemistry and social studies.

Retaking exams has slightly decreased since last spring. About 22,800 people registered for the retake of the passed exam and about 4,000 for the retake of the failed exam.

“The number of retakes has been on a slight decline since the autumn 2021 degree. The invoice applies to retakes of both passed and failed exams. An approved test is usually repeated only once,” says Tähkä.