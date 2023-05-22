School | This is how supporters and opponents of banning cell phones in schools argue

Schools are already allowed to prohibit the use of cell phones during lessons. However, a ban covering the entire school day cannot be imposed.

Should in the law to define more strictly than at present, how cell phones are used in schools? The matter became a topic of conversation According to STTthat according to its information, the ban on cell phones in basic schools has been on the table in government negotiations.

Limiting the use of smartphones also came up when HS asked 92 from the teacher, which is the reason for the drop in learning outcomes of children and young people. Some hoped for a so-called “mobile phone park”, where school children’s phones would be kept during the school day.

There are also the chairmen of the parties currently holding government negotiations said they were worried that cell phones interfere with school attendance.

Current situation: Schools are allowed to ban the use of mobile phones in class, but not for the whole day

Schools are already allowed to prohibit the use of cell phones during lessons.

The law allows that the use of mobile devices during lessons can be stipulated in school rules. If the mobile phone is not part of the lesson tools, the teacher can prohibit its use. The school can also require that the mobile device is in a non-disruptive state during the lesson.

However, under current legislation, schools cannot impose a ban covering the entire school day. Nor can they prohibit students from bringing mobile phones to school. According to the Board of Education, the school cannot, for example, oblige students to put their phones in the mobile phone park for the whole day or prohibit the use of the device during breaks.

The law also allows phones to be confiscated. According to the law, the teacher has the right to take possession of “an object or substance with which a student disturbs teaching or learning”.

Proponents of the ban: The device must be the ring and not the host

At least Basic Finns would like stronger legislation to ban the use of mobile phones.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purra said at Säätytalo on Monday that phones should stay in backpacks throughout the school day. There is also an entry on the matter from the party’s education policy program.

“This is one of my personal favorite topics, about which I have already spoken and written a lot before entering politics”, he said.

“We are of the opinion that it should be possible to limit digital devices and in general to examine the problems caused by the use of mobile devices in schools and why not elsewhere too.”

Also the convention Petteri Orpo expressed concern that the use of mobile phones disrupts the school day.

“As the father of two young children myself, I have certainly paid attention to the fact that huge amounts of time are spent on devices, adults too, of course. But I think it’s quite natural that it disrupts the school day, lessons, if the use of cell phones cannot be limited on behalf of the teachers.”

The center Member of Parliament, Master of Education and also worked as a teacher Jouni Ovaska says he considers some kind of stronger law a welcome idea. Although there is already legislation to limit the use of mobile phones, according to Ovaska, it still leaves too much room for interpretation.

“Municipalities, schools and teachers have different ways. In principle, the use of mobile phones can be curbed with the rules of order, but problem cases are still encountered. Legislation should clearly define the use of a mobile phone, so that there would be no conflicts of interpretation, for example, about what constitutes disruptive use.”

Central MP Jouni Ovaska.

According to Ovaska, the use of digital devices in education should be considered more in general in Finland.

“You should think about how they help learning, not just think that some device will now replace something old. The device must be our ring, not the host.”

Digital devices have their place in teaching, says Ovaska. However, teaching must be planned in terms of the learning itself, not in terms of the equipment.

“There is no going back to a hundred years ago, and there is no need for a total ban on cell phones in schools. But I hope the government negotiators would take a step back and think about how to develop this school. For example, reading, writing and arithmetic are not performed as well at school as before.”

Opponents of the ban: The teacher should have the right to decide on teaching methods

From the Parliament there are also opponents of stronger legislation.

Sdp member of parliament and class teacher Pia Hiltunen writes in its announcement that there is no need for a law, but that the schools themselves must be allowed to decide on their operating methods.

“Phones and other smart devices work in many situations in tasks that promote learning, such as information acquisition. The teacher must retain the right to decide on the teaching methods he uses and the use of phones in teaching,” writes Hiltunen.

Hiltunen also writes that cell phone-free school days are not a solution to the drop in learning results, but attention must also be paid to the use of smart devices outside the school day.

“Cellphones are not the reason for the drop in learning results, but for example, high school students studying digital materials on computers every day can affect learning results and reduce concentration.”

Also the Minister of Education in the Ministry of Education, the chairman of the Left Alliance Lee Andersson has highlighted possible problems related to a total ban. According to Andersson, the ban would raise the question of its supervision.

“Who is supervising? Is it the teachers job? What happens if someone breaks that law?” Andersson asked at the press conference he held in connection with the party council on Saturday.