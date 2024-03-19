School | The teacher came up with a method to break up the “school-hating” back row

In the class of the experienced Rauno Haapaniemi, the students were divided into the same groups of four students for long periods of time, helped by the children's own wishes and the teacher's eye for the game.

In recent weeks, there has been a lot of talk about the “back row clique” that has arisen in many schools. In this school in Espoo, there is no one sitting in the back row on the day of the picture taking, because the picture was taken during the pandemic.

Elina Nissinen HS

19:39

For decades who worked as a class teacher Rauno in Haapaniemi there is an art with which you can't be born to click in the back row of the class out of school hatred.

In the system he uses, students are divided into groups of four, where they sit for months or even years and do tasks together.