Thursday, August 22, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

School | The substitute line spoken by Pikkukaupunki was indeed an internal misunderstanding: “I’m sorry that this has happened”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2024
in World Europe
0
School | The substitute line spoken by Pikkukaupunki was indeed an internal misunderstanding: “I’m sorry that this has happened”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Not hiring substitute teachers for short absences is not the policy of the city of Nokia.

Nokian the city has not made a new official policy on hiring substitutes for short 1-3 day substitutes. The principal may still hire substitutes at his discretion.

In addition to the teacher’s own class, teaching, i.e. tutoring, remains in the principals’ selection of means. In the background of the widely held debate in the public, there is a chain of misunderstandings about wording.

#School #substitute #line #spoken #Pikkukaupunki #internal #misunderstanding #happened

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Maktoum bin Mohammed: I have full faith and confidence in the capabilities of our youth to achieve leadership in new economies

Maktoum bin Mohammed: I have full faith and confidence in the capabilities of our youth to achieve leadership in new economies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]