School | The substitute line spoken by Pikkukaupunki was indeed an internal misunderstanding: “I’m sorry that this has happened”

School|Not hiring substitute teachers for short absences is not the policy of the city of Nokia.

Nokian the city has not made a new official policy on hiring substitutes for short 1-3 day substitutes. The principal may still hire substitutes at his discretion.

In addition to the teacher’s own class, teaching, i.e. tutoring, remains in the principals’ selection of means. In the background of the widely held debate in the public, there is a chain of misunderstandings about wording.