School | The students’ training session made the teacher a hit on Tiktok: “I don’t go filming with alcohol”

Ilkka Kontinaho’s videos of the everyday life of a teacher, filmed with a relaxed approach and humor, attracted 1.5 million views in a few weeks.

“Sports strength training for students”, reads on top of the video shot in the gym.

“Responsibility escape with dumbbells, 3 times 12”, one of the exercises reads. In the video, a middle-aged man with glasses takes a short side step with a small squat movement.

That’s it. Ilkka Kontinahon, a hit video by a teacher at Raahe Bourvari- and Kauppakoulu. The clip, which exceeded 600,000 views, made the athletic teacher popular on Tiktok.

Since the release of the video, Kontinaho’s account has received 1.5 million views and a huge number of likes.

Five negatives comment, that’s all the negative feedback that Kontinaho has received.

“On a platform that is based on confrontation and provocation, I think it’s pretty good,” he says with a laugh.

The background behind Kontinaho’s content production is precisely the creation of positive, happy and light things for today’s world.

“We teach entrepreneurship. At the same time, Tiktok is a way for me to keep up with the times, to learn such a new tool, which is used in marketing, among other things,” the man adds.

Kontinaho’s Tiktok account has 116 videos. In the application, he has been particularly interested in its operating principle.

“The way the algorithm sweeps the spread all of a sudden is a really interesting thing. At one point, lip sync videos were trending, so I did Uuno Turhapuro from replica one. It got over 20,000 views. I made another similar one, and it was seen by a few hundred people.”

Videos Kontinaho has had time to make a few years. With his sketches set in the school world, he hit the spot where the audience was found.

“The school world touches us all. Everyone has gone to school at some point, and if you start a family, the children will go to school. Someone has asked if strength training for doctors would come next, and maybe we should think about expanding it in the future,” Kontinaho reflects.

The topics of the videos come from all over the place: Kontinaho comes up with some ideas on his own, some he grabs from current trends or ideas thrown in the comments.

“An American teacher had made videos of a similar style, and I thought that no one does this in Finland”, he says about the idea that inspired the creation of the latest training videos.

One however, the video became a hit even before the training clips.

“We started the lessons, and I saw a couple of girls dancing on video in class. I was wondering if I should too”, says Kontinaho.

The video now has about 170,000 views. The text in the video declares “Students promise to be sharp in class if I accept the challenge”.

So what do the students themselves think about the Tiktok teacher?

“Raahe is a rather small place. When you move around the villages, you can tell by the smiles of the young people that they are now recognized as Tiktok-ope. Everyone has reacted positively, and I don’t mind being recognized.”

Actual goals Kontinaho has no account.

“I will not participate in any such filming with alcohol or the use of toxic language, even though I know they could gain a terrible following.”

His videos are united by one theme:

“The background of each video has actually been humor that doesn’t offend anyone.”