School | The new minister of education is worried about segregation: “You have to take it very seriously”

Anders Adlercreutz defends the teaching of skills and art subjects. They are a life hole for some of the students, he says.

New Minister of Education Anders Adlercreutz (r) says that he is particularly worried about the segregation of schools.

“The strength of Finnish society has been a consistently good primary school. The school still takes good care of the average student, but more and more students are doing worse and the differences between schools threaten to grow,” says Adlercreutz.

Segregation means that residential areas are differentiated in terms of the income and education level of their residents. Socio-economically lower areas also have more social problems.

One factor in segregation is immigration. There are schools in the capital region where more than half of the students speak a foreign language. Speaking a foreign language often means that the child needs a lot of support in order to learn.

According to Adlercreutz, society must be ready to provide this support.

“We need to see that Finnish society is changing, it is not a threat to us but a condition of life, we need creators and experts from elsewhere. At the same time, it means that the school world is also changing, and then we must be able to offer the support that the change requires. This is something that, if we handle it well, it will strengthen Finland’s competitiveness and thereby our economic well-being.”

According to Adlercreutz, the strengths of the Finnish school system are competent teachers and attractive teacher training. “You have to work to ensure that it is preserved.”

Adlercreutz became Minister of Education in the summer when he was elected chairman of the Rkp. Predecessor, former chairman of Rkp Anna-Maja Henriksson had time to take care of laundry for a year.

The new job is only a few weeks behind when schools start. However, Adlercreutz has been thinking about segregation longer: he is an architect by profession.

The differentiation of areas is combated above all by means of zoning. For example, Helsinki has for decades tried to plan its residential areas in such a way that the building stock mixes owner-occupied housing and subsidized rental housing, as well as different types of housing.

The government distributes so-called equality money to schools. Its purpose is precisely to equalize the differences between schools. The money can be used, for example, to reduce class sizes in those schools with a particularly large number of children in need of support and unrest.

However, zoning and, for example, determining student enrollment areas are decisions in the hands of the municipalities, not the government. Adlercreutz says that he hopes that the fight against segregation will be strictly adhered to in the cities.

“I have to take it very seriously. There is no doubt that if segregation begins to develop uncontrollably, the social consequences will be really big.”

Last the big debate over the years has been the decline in Pisa results. Finnish youth still do better than students in OECD countries on average, but since 2006 there has been a decline in every exam. The Pisa exams measure competence in mathematics, reading and natural sciences.

In the public debate, two opinions can be roughly divided: others blame the decline in learning results on school reforms, such as the emphasis on self-direction, the use of digital devices and open learning spaces. Others emphasize that it is above all that too little public money has been invested in education.

Adlercreutz says that there are many reasons for the drop in learning outcomes. In his opinion, the school has gone in a good direction in many respects, but some things could also be reversed.

“The trend of working across subject boundaries is exactly what you have to do in working life. And when I think about the school I went to myself, it has developed in many ways in a good direction. Students today are braver to perform and communicate more openly and better.”

Open learning environments, on the other hand, receive criticism from the Minister of Education. They mean spaces that don’t have regular classes, but for example large spaces that don’t have proper partitions.

“They can be good in certain situations, but there is a need for quiet spaces at school. There is reason to pack here, and it is also my experience as an architect who has also designed schools. Even when I did that work, I didn’t quite sign off on that development.”

Gender differences in Pisa results worry Adlercreutz. “The girls are still doing well, but the boys’ development has been poor.”

For one Adlercreutz raises the issue of art subjects being left at the feet of other subjects as a concern.

“It is justified that we need to invest in the knowledge of mathematics and science subjects and the ability to read and write. But there is more to life.”

Finland does need engineers, says Adlercreutz. However, the ability to solve, for example, mathematical problems often needs a “creative process in the background”.

“That’s why the skill of making things with your hands and creative materials are part of the success story of a Finnish school. Here we sew, crochet, paint, play and sing. They increase mental well-being, but also build the foundation of healthy self-esteem and creative ability.”

According to Adlercreutz, skill and art subjects are also an important tool for keeping all students involved.

“We have children and young people for whom theoretical learning is difficult, but who get a lifeline through these subjects.”