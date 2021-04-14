“Rory Levin (11 years old) sits at an office in his family’s home in Minnesota, USA, to follow through the computer his lessons in sixth grade. Levin has completed one school year and part of another without going to school, but only via the Internet, and he intends to continue virtual study and register for the next grade this coming fall. As schools prepare for the post-Coronavirus era, there are student groups that may never return to traditional classrooms, preferring virtual classes, despite the many questions raised about distance learning. (Image via The New York Times)