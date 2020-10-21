School The most popular course at the University of Helsinki ever continues – the organizers aim to teach the basics of artificial intelligence to a percentage of the world’s population

Building AI is a free and open to all online course.

Helsinki the university’s most popular course of all time, Elements of AI, continues.

The advanced course Building AI, which opens today on Wednesday, is, like its predecessor, a free and open online course. Its goal is to provide information about artificial intelligence to people who are not technology professionals.

The University of Helsinki and the technology company Reaktor are jointly responsible for the planning and organization of the course.

Elements of the AI ​​course has so far been attended by more than half a million people around the world. Participation does not mean that you have completed the course, but in any case, Elements of AI is popular in a class of its own in the history of the University of Helsinki.

The Elements of AI course, which started in the spring of 2018, was initially able to be completed only in English, but since November 2018 it has also been organized in Finnish.

The course is currently being translated into all official EU languages.

Advanced course Building AI will initially open in English. It can be performed on three different difficulty levels. At the easiest level, the course participant does not need to be able to write or read code, but at the two most difficult levels, the tasks include reading, editing, and writing the Python programming language.

Elements of AI focuses on the algorithms on which artificial intelligence programs operate. The aim is that after completing the course, the student will be able to develop a feasible idea of ​​an artificial intelligence solution to a problem that is important to them.

“Artificial intelligence is reflected in our lives, for example, in recommendation algorithms for streaming services and facial recognition techniques. We want to make familiar with the tools used to create artificial intelligence systems. In this way, people can become part of this change in society and not just adapt to what a technology elite does, ”Professor of Computer Science at the University of Helsinki and Responsible Teacher of the Building AI course Teemu Roos says in a press release.

Initially, the advanced course was supposed to start as early as spring 2019.

The Building AI course consists of five units, the first three of which are getting started with artificial intelligence, dealing with uncertainty, and machine learning.­

Elements The aim of the AI ​​course was to teach the basics of artificial intelligence to one percent of Finns. Now the University of Helsinki and Reaktor are working to teach the basics of artificial intelligence to one percent of the world’s population.

The Building AI course earns two credits like the Elements of AI course. In addition, the student may choose to purchase an official certificate costing EUR 50 as proof of his / her performance.

You can participate in the Building AI course at buildingai.elementsofai.com.

You can take the Elements of AI course at elementsofai.com/fi.