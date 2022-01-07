Genoa – “Two weeks of Dad would have been good for schools in Liguria to actually prepare the return and be able to guarantee it, right now we expect a certain return on January 10 with enormous problems, suspensions or reductions in the service. “This is what the Genoese president of the National Association of Presidents Angelo Capizzi speaks.

“From 10 we foresee problems in teaching because to the suspended or absent staff, all those who are infected must be added, teachers and Ata staff. And if there are 5 or 7 janitors missing, it will be difficult to keep a school open – he adds – The principals want the school in the presence but to do so it is necessary not to demonize Dad for a short period. The assumption of the new Dpcm is that the ASL are able to do tracking, but the Ligurian local health authorities have already raised their hands. No principal will be able to suspend lessons and apply the Dad, because it would be an interruption of public service, they will only be able to reduce the service after January 10 “.

Capizzi also points the finger on the equipment: “In Ligurian schools there are currently no FFP2 masks in a uniform way, on January 3 there was a survey, but I have strong doubts that there is a survey on January 10 and I don’t think there is the possibility of having free swabs for students “.