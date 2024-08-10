Sunday, August 11, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

School | The expert knocks down the American professor’s harsh claims about the school

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2024
in World Europe
0
School | The expert knocks down the American professor’s harsh claims about the school
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Finnish school system needs to be developed, but it doesn’t need to be broken into atoms, says research professor Juhani Rautopuro.

Research professor Juhani Rautopuro (left) from the University of Jyväskylä does not see American professor Peter Gray’s claims about the school as valid when talking about the Finnish school system. Picture: Markku Ulander / Lehtikuva and Jason Paige Smith

Roosa Oksanen HS

School system incites stress and mental health problems in children. School requires less homework and tests and more free play. After all, play is a natural way for children to learn.

Thus argued In HS’s story, professor emeritus of psychology Peter Gray. Gray spoke about the school especially from an American perspective.

#School #expert #knocks #American #professors #harsh #claims #school

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lotto 10eLotto Draw: Winning Numbers Today Saturday 10 August 2024

Lotto 10eLotto Draw: Winning Numbers Today Saturday 10 August 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]