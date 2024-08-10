School | The expert knocks down the American professor’s harsh claims about the school

School|The Finnish school system needs to be developed, but it doesn’t need to be broken into atoms, says research professor Juhani Rautopuro.

Research professor Juhani Rautopuro (left) from the University of Jyväskylä does not see American professor Peter Gray’s claims about the school as valid when talking about the Finnish school system.

Roosa Oksanen HS

20:58

School system incites stress and mental health problems in children. School requires less homework and tests and more free play. After all, play is a natural way for children to learn.

Thus argued In HS’s story, professor emeritus of psychology Peter Gray. Gray spoke about the school especially from an American perspective.