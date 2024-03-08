School, in high school everything changes. Invalsi tests integrated with the diploma: the news

The government has decided to introduce a new norm in high schooli.e. integrate the diploma with i Invalsi tests. The decision on this provision arises from disparity in ratings: they are often much higher in the Southaccording to the Ministry's analysis they are “too many 100 cum laude in the South“. According to the numbers released close to the end of the last round of state exams, the best prepared students – we read in Repubblica – would be staying in the regions of southern Italy. In the summer of 2023in the South the 100 and 100 cum laude scores were flocking, which instead they were in short supply in the North. The data spoke clearly. 61% of the 100 cum laude scores were awarded to students from the southern regions. With Campania having almost four times as many as Lombardy: 2,620 against 762. Northern graduates won one honors out of five: 21%. And reporting graduates with honors with the total number of graduates from the same region, Calabria and Puglia they mattered a rate of brainiacs five times higher compared to Lombardy: 5.6% versus 1.1%.

Hence the decision of government – continues Repubblica – to verify whether these numbers are actually real. A edit at the legislation currently in force which risks generating controversy in the world of schools and beyond. When reviewing the data Invalsiin fact, things change completely: the results of the skills tests in Italian, Mathematics and Englishalso from 2023 and referring to the same kids who graduated from high school after less than three months, give an inverted outcome. Therefore, by adding the skills achieved in the Invalsi tests to the document, it will be possible to distinguish a deserved 100 from a generous one. The same goes for graduates.