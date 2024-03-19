School | Teachers demand the right to take e-cigarettes away from schoolchildren

In its survey, OAJ found out teachers' views on what aspects of basic education should be corrected.

Electronic cigarettes have entered primary schools, says the Teachers' Association OAJ.

OAJ asked teachers' views on e-cigarettes in their survey, which was answered by teachers of basic education.

Almost all teachers who responded to the survey were strictly against e-cigarettes. 99 percent of the respondents were of the opinion that e-cigarettes should be banned from schools for children under the age of 18, whether they contain nicotine or not.

According to the teachers, they should also have the right to take e-cigarettes away from the student, check the student's backpack for them and take them from there to hand them over to the guardian.

An e-cigarette is an electrically powered cigarette that vaporizes the liquid in the container into an inhalable aerosol. There are liquids both with and without nicotine. Selling e-cigarettes to people under the age of 18 is prohibited, but in online stores, for example, supervision can be weak.

The government is about to ban the possession of all types of electronic cigarettes by minors, he said News Finn in February.

OAJ In his survey, he found out the views of the teachers on what aspects of basic education should be corrected. 79 percent of the teachers were of the opinion that the size of teaching groups should be limited as soon as possible.

The class teachers' group sizes were on average 25 students, and about every seventh class teacher had groups of more than 30 students.

In the teachers' opinion, the students' need for support should be taken into account in the class size. 69 percent think that their students do not receive enough learning support. Students also needed more home support.

In addition, more than half of the basic education teachers think that few students have sufficient basic skills after preparatory education. Preparatory teaching is given to children and young people with an immigrant background who are not yet proficient enough

The survey was answered by 1,459 employees of basic education, members of OAJ and the Swedish-speaking FSL. The survey was carried out between 9 and 29 February.

High school on the other hand, the vast majority of teachers feel that the workload of their work has increased in recent years, if the corona pandemic is not taken into account.

42 percent answered in the survey that their work is now much more demanding and 42 percent slightly more demanding than before.

What causes increase the load? By far the most common answer was the students' weaker readiness for high school studies. 81 percent of the respondents chose this option.

Many also felt that extracurricular work and students' need for guidance had increased.

The teachers saw many negative trends in the activities of high school students.

According to 90 percent, there has been a negative development in high school students' study skills, 78 percent in their life management skills, and 75 percent in their school motivation during the last two years.

The majority also felt that their attitude towards studying, school community skills and behavior had developed negatively.

766 teachers working in upper secondary schools responded to the survey. The defendants were members of OAJ, but not in positions of trust or organization. The survey was conducted between January 19 and February 4.

OAJ conducted a member survey for vocational education teachers earlier in the winter. At that time, the teachers felt, among other things, that the students' life management skills, interaction skills and motivation to study had weakened.