Reopening takes place two weeks after a student killed a teacher and left 4 others injured

The Thomazia Montoro State School, in the West Zone of São Paulo, resumes its activities on Monday (April 10, 2023), two weeks after a student killed a teacher and left 4 other people injured at the location.

According to State Department of Educationthe institution will have a reinforced security scheme with the Ronda Escolar, the Integrated Security Office and the Safer School program.

In the 1st week of resumption of classes, students and guardians will be able to participate in a series of welcoming activities designed by teachers and other teams. The government speaks in conversation circles, body awareness workshops and collaborative games.

“They [os estudantes] will have the support of multidisciplinary health teams and pedagogical activities that will be deployed in art and graffiti workshops to redesign the school”said the director of education for the Midwest Board, Jane Rúbia Adami da Silva.

The school had repairs during the time it was closed. O São Paulo government says that the teaching institution received BRL 200,000 for maintenance, painting and minor repairs. The funds come from the Direct Money at School Program.

The actions are a partnership between state secretariats (Justice and Citizenship, Education, Health and Public Safety) and Instituto Superação, an NGO (Non-Governmental Organization).

The two weeks without classes acted as a form of early recess. That is, the days will be deducted from the students’ vacation period.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

the assailant is 13 years old and has been apprehended by the police;

he was a student in the 8th grade of fundamental at the state school Thomazia Montoro, in Vila Sônia, west zone of São Paulo;

he attacked 4 teachers and 2 students at the high school; the attacks took place in the early morning of this Monday (27.mar.2023);

a 71-year-old teacher died;

the student had already threatened to attack the José Roberto Pacheco state school, in Taboão da Serra, in Greater São Paulo, where he studied before being transferred to Thomazia Montoro in early March;

the governor of SP, Tarcísio de Freitas, said he had no words to express his “sadness” with the case.

