School | Tampere plans to expel the student from school – This is what the extraordinary measure is all about

Morning paper told Monday that In Tampere, elementary school students are being separated from school.

The dismissal will be decided by the Tampere Board of Education, which meets on Wednesday.

Director of basic education in the city of Tampere Kristiina Järvelä told For the morning paper, that expelling the student is the last resort measure. According to Järvelä, no student has been dismissed in Tampere since at least 2011, when he himself started teaching in management positions.

According to Järvelä, expulsion can be concluded “if the student is dangerous to himself or others or if the fault is significant”.

Morning paper reported later on Monday also about the case in which the student was expelled from school with Nokia.

The Board of Education jurist Olli Korhonen tells Helsingin Sanomat the same thing: temporarily removing a student from school is the harshest of the disciplinary measures provided for in the Basic Education Act, and it is rarely used.

“A student can be suspended for a maximum of three months, and for that period, in accordance with the Basic Education Act, a personal plan based on the curriculum is drawn up for him, according to which the teaching is then carried out and learning is monitored. This is the rarest of the disciplinary methods available to the organizers of education, says Korhonen.

Korhonen commented on the suspension of the student for a fixed period on a general level.

He says that the disciplinary measures stipulated in the Basic Education Act are gradual. The mildest of them is the parenting discussion.

“After that comes a follow-up session, then a written warning and finally a temporary dismissal.”

Pupil can be dismissed for a fixed period of time if he disrupts teaching, violates the school's rules of order in other ways or acts fraudulently.

“An additional condition for dismissal is either that it is a single serious act or that the student continues inappropriate behavior after he has already been given a follow-up session or a written warning for the same type of behavior,” says Korhonen.

Temporary dismissal therefore does not break the obligation to study, nor does the organizer of the education have the obligation to organize the education in other ways. The student also has the right to use the services of student welfare, such as a curator and a psychologist, even when he has been temporarily suspended from school.

“If the student has a need, he should be offered these statutory services,” says Korhonen.

Health and the Swedish Welfare Institute (THL) collects statistics on disciplinary measures used in schools.

THL's project manager Kirsi Wiss says that the most recent numbers are from the academic year 2020-2021. The data is updated every two years, and the next results will be available in May next year.

“In the academic year 2020-2021, 55 schools announced temporary dismissal. The data is school-specific, so we don't know the number of cases in schools, only how many schools have used expulsion,” says Wiss.

Wiss says that the amount is less than last time. In the academic year 2018–2019, 101 schools announced the temporary suspension of a student.

“It is of course possible that the corona period affected the number of notifications,” he says.