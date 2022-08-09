Netflix continues to renew its catalog with exciting proposals after the end of “Stranger things 4”. To the delight of the fans, a new program, titled “school tales”, is filling the void left by the horror series, but with its own style and scares.

This anthology series of Thai origin is based on eight comics. It’s directed by veteran Thai filmmakers who promise to keep you up at night with the inconceivable horrors that lurk in the halls of a high school.

Watch the official trailer here

What is it about?

“School tales” consists of eight spooky ghost stories set in haunted schools. Each of the characters will have to face these threats, from suicidal children, a cursed library, vengeful demons and humans turned into food.

Who is who?

Kay Lertsittichai as Q

Jennis Oprasert as Pleng

Siwat Jumlongkul as Boy

Patchanan Jiajirachote as Saipan

Pattadon Janngeon as Korn

Tonhon Tantivejakul as Kong

Suppapong Udomkaewkanjana as Boy

Wachirawit Ruangwiwat as Tam

Pannawit Phattanasiri as Tim

Thongchai Thongkanthom as Waiwan

Thasorn Klinnium as Aim-Orn.

Why should you see it?

The series is the second Thai drama on Netflix in 2022. It is not only a bet for this type of cinema, but also a proposal with a variety of stories for the taste of all types of audiences.

If you were a fan of horror and “Stranger things”, this is a series that is filling the void left by the program created by the Duffer brothers. Will you be able to see it to the end?