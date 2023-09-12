School | Sweden wants school books back and reduces the role of smart devices in education

Sweden first wanted to be the most digitized country in the world. Now the Minister of Education wants to bring textbooks back to school and reduce the use of smart devices in teaching. However, the principal of the Swedish-Finnish school says that it is possible to combine digital technology and traditional books in teaching.

Swedish new ideas have been introduced in schools this fall.

Or actually old ones.

Sweden has started investing in physical textbooks and wants to reduce the role of digital devices in education.

Minister of Education in Sweden’s right-wing government Lotta Edholm (liberal party) shared his views on the digitalization of schools at the end of last year, which according to him has gone too far.

According to Edholm, digital devices were treated uncritically for a long time. Sweden quickly started digitizing the school and set itself the goal of being the most digitized country in the world.

In recent years, the amount of screen time children – as well as adults – has increased, and studies and everyday experiences have revealed that digital devices also cause problems.

Edholm brought up Studies published by the Swedish Education Agency, according to which students learn better after reading material from a printed book than from digital devices. When reading from a screen, the reader may jump ahead in the text more easily, it may be more difficult to concentrate and the internalization of things may be weaker than when reading a physical book.

“We didn’t know about many of these things when screens were a new thing. But now that we have new information, it is important that schools change. That’s why I think it’s important that the books come back,” said Edholm In an interview with Dagens Nyheter in March.

The Minister of Education said last year that the government will make a special investment of more than one billion kroner over the course of two years so that schools could acquire physical textbooks. It is about increasing the allocation for teaching materials by about 70 percent.

In Sweden, the Education Agency is currently planning a new digitalization strategy for schools, for which the Minister of Education has demanded the opinions of brain researchers and pediatricians. In these statements the dangers of digitization have just been warned.

Sweden’s new school plans are attracted attention also in the world, because many countries are now considering the role of digital devices in schools and societies.

The Minister of Education the line sounds clear and it’s easy to get excited, says the principal of Stockholm’s Swedish-Finnish school Marko Leppälä Smolander.

Less screen time, more books! Of course!

But at the same time, the line is a bit one-eyed and looks like an emergency solution, the principal continues.

“Yes, as an older person myself, I share this idea of ​​less screen time. It’s hard to succeed at home, so maybe at school,” says principal Marko Leppälä Smolander, but he also defends schools’ digitalization.

Leppälä Smolander runs a large Swedish-Finnish school in Stockholm’s Kungsholmen. The school of more than 500 people has students from preschool to middle school.

The Swedish-Finnish school has been a pioneer in digitalization and a model student in Sweden. Thanks to that, the school was awarded as one of the six schools in Sweden with the Guldtrappan award last year.

Therefore, the Swedish-Finnish school does not think that the issue of digitalization of schools is an either-or issue. It should be more of a both-and.

According to Leppälä Smolander, it is important for children to learn about the digital world, but that does not mean that school books and physical materials should be abandoned.

“I believe in books, and we have always used books. In every single school subject, we have a physical textbook that we follow. Digital tools are an addition that improves teaching,” he says.

According to Leppälä Smolander, schools in Sweden are very different. In some schools, the ethos of digitization may have led to a substantial reduction in the number of physical books.

It’s also about money: if you want to be a digitally developed school that also offers its students traditional books, it costs money.

“But thanks to that, teaching is better,” says Leppälä Smolander.

“I can defend physical books at school, but at the same time we can be a digitally developed school. Many say that you can’t invest in both, but here the Minister of Education is a bit lost. It is possible to take both paths.”

Important is to plan the lesson well. It is essential that students are not left alone with the devices. All activities must be guided and planned.

The Swedish-Finnish school uses iPads from preschool to third grade. From the fourth grade onwards, students are allowed to work on Google’s small Chromebook laptops. However, the physical textbook plays the most important role in subject teaching and digital devices are used to bring something more to the teaching.

“They can be used to perform certain types of tasks or go through accompanying materials. We also have digital theme days and digital morning sessions,” says Leppälä Smolander.

And even though digital devices are used in teaching, the school has a strict policy regarding students’ own devices and cell phones.

Cell phones are given to the teacher at the beginning of the day, and at the end of the day the students get their phones back.

Here, too, there are school-specific differences in Sweden, but in the Swedish-Finnish school it has become clear that the line works.

Previously, the rule only applied to elementary school, but last year the cell phone ban was also imposed on middle school.

“The decision received a lot of support from the parents, but it was difficult to get the students to accept the new policy. It took a lot of hard work, and it wasn’t the easiest path, but now that we’ve come this far, it was the right solution.”