In a few days 2022 starts and with it all the expenses for the beginning of the year. And those who have children in school have an extra bill: the purchase of school supplies, which will keep up with inflation and the rise of the dollar. According to the Brazilian Association of Manufacturers and Importers of School Articles (ABFIAE), the increase could reach 30%.

“For 2022, we have high readjustments in all categories of school materials, ranging from 15% to 30%, on average”, said the executive president of ABFIAE, Sidnei Bergamaschi.

According to the organization, industries and importers this year are suffering a large increase in costs. “There are high and frequent increases in the various raw materials, such as paper, cardboard, plastic, chemicals, packaging, etc. For imported products, the main impacts are the variation of the dollar in Brazil, cost increases in Asia and the rise in international freight prices, due to the lack of containers. In addition, the measures anti-dumping for Chinese pencil imports, adopted by the Brazilian government this year, increased costs in the pencil category,” noted Bergamaschi.

The Executive stated that no product will escape the price hike. “Probably all product categories will experience price increases.” And even national products will not be in such demand, for lack of options. “There may be some migration of volume from imported products to national ones, but on a small scale. For most products currently imported, the options for domestic supply are small”.

This year was marked by hybrid classes in several states, and with that many students reused school materials from 2020. With the advance of vaccination and the return to classes fully in person, at least in Basic Education, the entity’s expectation for 2022 is caution.

“We believe that the resumption of classroom classes in most locations at the end of 2021 stirred up the sector, but without reaching pre-pandemic levels. Our market was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic, with schools and businesses closed, with a decline in stationery retail of more than 37%. Although there is good expectation with the return of in-person classes in 2022, traders in the stationery sector are cautious, as they suffered a lot in 2021, when there was no return to school, many companies are in financial difficulties and others have ended their activities. In addition, the degradation of economic indices – high dollar, high inflation, unemployment and low growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), puts the results for our segment at risk”, evaluates the executive.

Alternatives

And if prices are high, the way is to look for alternatives to save, explains economist Sérgio Tavares. “First of all, it is important to do a lot of research on prices, whether in high street stores or in the mall centers and stores online. Prices tend to fluctuate a lot and given the volume of items to be purchased, the economy can be good for those who are organized and disciplined in this regard”.

For those who are organized, paying cash, in cash, can yield a good discount. “A second approach is the attempt to discount for cash or cash payment, for example, if the purchase has a relevant value. The cash amount can never be the same as the total amount paid in installments. The customer must first ask if the cash price is the same as the installment price, the establishment has the duty to give a discount for cash payment”, advises the director of STavares Consultoria Financeira.

Another way to save is talking to other parents, either through groups and shopping together at bookstores, publishers and wholesale. This increases the likelihood of getting lower prices.

“A final alternative is to buy directly from the school, as long as the convenience does not represent a higher price compared to stores. But, what is essential is to research a lot item by item in as many establishments as possible, listing discounts and facilitators in the form of payment for decision-making. Depending on the result of the survey, there may be cases in which it is more profitable to divide the purchase of items in several establishments”, concludes the economist.

