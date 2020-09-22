The federal and state governments want to promote mobile teaching under the impression of the Corona crisis. At a meeting in the Chancellery, a further financial commitment was made for this. There were no concrete resolutions. The Association of Education and Upbringing is critical.

D.he 800,000 teachers in Germany should get their promised work laptops as quickly as possible. At a meeting in the Chancellery, Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), Federal Minister of Education Anja Karliczek (CDU), SPD leader Saskia Esken and the ministers of education from 14 countries agreed to take appropriate steps towards financing.

“The willingness of the federal government to enable the procurement of end devices for teachers this year is expressly to be welcomed,” said the President of the Conference of Ministers of Education (KMK) and Rhineland-Palatinate Education Minister Stefanie Hubig (SPD) after the conversation.

As the German Press Agency learned from participants, the federal government wants to advance the estimated 500 million euros for the teacher equipment so that the acquisition goes faster. As originally agreed by the grand coalition, the financing is only to take place retrospectively from the EU’s 750 billion euro reconstruction fund, which the EU members had agreed. This fund has yet to be built up.

Data flat rate well on its way

At the meeting in the Chancellery it was also confirmed that the federal government wants to contribute 500 million euros to the costs of training and financing administrators who are supposed to take care of the technology in the schools. According to earlier information from Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek, the corresponding agreement is already “almost ready for signature”.

According to the CDU politician, there is progress on the subject of data flat rates for students. Merkel and some country representatives agreed on such a ten-euro flat rate at their first school meeting in August. She spoke to some telecommunications providers, others had joined in, “so that there should be a flat rate for all students, a data tariff for ten euros per month,” said Karliczek after the meeting at the Chancellery. The tariff should be free of charge for pupils in need, financed from the education and participation package. Further details are not yet known.

In addition, it was agreed to set up a nationwide education platform and so-called digital competence centers, in which, among other things, teachers are to be trained in how to work with digital teaching materials. The Union and the SPD had already agreed on this at their coalition meeting at the end of August.

Kritik kam vom Verband Bildung und Erziehung. „Der große Wurf ist heute ausgeblieben“, sagte der Vorsitzende Udo Beckmann. Er sprach von Absichtserklärungen und fehlendem Bewusstsein für die notwendige Geschwindigkeit.

Weiteres Treffen zur „Lüftungshygiene“

Der Verband hatte, wie auch die Gewerkschaft Erziehung und Wissenschaft, neben dem Thema Digitalausstattung auch auf Fortschritte beim Infektionsschutz mit Blick auf die kalte Jahreszeit gedrängt und einheitliche Regeln für den möglichen Einsatz von Luftfiltern und Kohlendioxid-Messgeräten gefordert.

KMK-Präsidentin Hubig kündigte nach dem Treffen im Kanzleramt für diesen Mittwoch ein Gespräch mit Experten zum Thema Lüftungshygiene an, „um auf Grundlage wissenschaftlicher Expertise beraten zu können“.

Die Beratungen im Kanzleramt standen auch unter dem Eindruck gestiegener Infektionszahlen in Deutschland und in den europäischen Nachbarländern. In mehreren Bundesländern waren seit Beginn des neuen Schuljahres wegen Corona-Fällen vereinzelt Schulen wieder vorübergehend geschlossen oder Klassen in Quarantäne geschickt worden. „Bund und Länder sind gemeinsam entschlossen, eine erneute flächendeckende Schließung der Schulen nach Möglichkeit zu verhindern“, sagte Regierungssprecher Steffen Seibert nach dem Treffen.

Neues Schuljahr beginnt in Bayern mit Maskenpflicht Als letztes Bundesland startete Bayern ins neue Schuljahr. Erstmals in der Geschichte des Freistaats müssen alle Kinder und Jugendlichen ab der fünften Klasse mit Mundschutz auch im Unterricht sitzen. Quelle: WELT/Peter Haentjes

Im Frühjahr waren die Schulen wochenlang geschlossen. Bis zu den Sommerferien gab es danach meist nur eingeschränkten Betrieb. Dabei waren die Defizite bei der Digitalisierung der Schulen deutlich geworden.

Fernunterricht und Kommunikation auf elektronischem Wege funktionierten während der Schulschließungen nur bedingt. Bildungsgewerkschaften hatten darauf verwiesen, dass es in manchen Haushalten keinen Computer gibt und außerdem bemängelt, dass Lehrer ihre Privatrechner nutzen müssen und dabei Gefahr laufen gegen Datenschutzbestimmungen zu verstoßen, wenn sie darauf sensible Schülerdaten, wie Noten, Zeugnisse oder Bewertungen speichern.