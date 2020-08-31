Whether or not classes start depends on the party book. Republican governors are pushing for normalcy – and putting schools under pressure.

WASHINGTON taz | The school year has started in some US states, but what type of teaching is best during a pandemic is a lively discussion across the country. This is also the case in Georgia, where numerous schools started teaching in early August. The new school year began on August 3rd for students and teachers in Cherokee County, north of Atlanta. The first problems were not long in coming.

“Our plan for reopening our schools was reviewed and commented on by two independent committees. One committee consisted of the teachers and employees of our schools and the second consisted of parents and partners such as the family and youth welfare office and local hospitals, ”says the responsible media representative for the school district, Barbara Jacoby.

The result of these discussions were two courses offered – one online and one conventional school. Jacoby reports that there was a clear preference in Cherokee County. Of the over 42,000 students in the district, 77 percent would have decided to return to school. Only 23 percent chose online lessons.

The clear result is likely primarily due to political reasons. Cherokee County, like the entire state of Georgia, is firmly in Republican hands. Donald Trump won the county in 2016 with more than 71 percent of the vote. If the US President and the Republicans have their way, then all schools in the US should reopen their doors as soon as possible. The Democrats, on the other hand, advocate a science-based strategy for opening schools, so they are not finally committed.

In Trump constituencies, the school is opening up sooner

School starts: Germany has already largely started school in the Corona year. The school year starts on or shortly after September 1st in many countries around the world. However, many governments hesitate to return to everyday life – no one wants to repeat the mistakes of Israel or Australia. There the children were put back together in the schools too early, a second corona wave was the result. School does not start: If schools stay closed, lessons will be canceled for millions of students. Because there is no stable internet connection, because the families don't have enough computers or smartphones. A third of all school children worldwide, Unicef ​​reported last week, remained excluded from education in the lockdown: more than 463 million children and young people.

Especially in regions and states with Republican leadership, schools will face significant problems and legal ramifications if they speak out against reopening. A study by the Brookings Institute confirms that politics actually plays a major role in the decision on the type of teaching. According to this, there is a clear static connection between the decision to open a school and support for Trump in the last presidential election. Most of the U.S. school districts that have voted in favor of returning students to classrooms are in counties where at least 55 percent of voters voted for Trump.

It is true that the individual school districts have great freedom of choice when it comes to the form of teaching. But the governments of the 50 US states, together with the US administration in Washington, have the final say.

In Florida, the southern neighboring state of Georgia, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis suffered a defeat in court this week. DeSantis passed a decree in July that obliges all schools in his state to offer conventional classes five days a week despite the ongoing corona crisis. The governor threatened those schools that should refuse with the withdrawal of funding. The Florida Education Association, which represents 137,000 members, took legal action against this and has now been won. However, the Florida government has announced that it will appeal the ruling.

Like many Republicans, DeSantis also argues that the risk of Covid-19 infection and serious illness in children is much lower than in adults. In fact, infection in children and adolescents is extremely rare for serious complications. “Nothing in life is without risk,” said the governor.

However, the latest studies have also shown that children and adolescents could play a far more important role in the transmission and spread of the coronavirus than previously assumed. Those of them who were infected with the virus had higher levels of the virus in their airways than adults with Covid-19 symptoms in the intensive care unit, according to a study by the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Without a face mask and crowded together

In the first few weeks after school started, the critics’ fears seem to be confirmed. Schools in Indiana, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Georgia have had to overturn their plans due to Covid-19 outbreaks. What all these states have in common is that they are ruled by Republican governors.

An incident in Georgia made national headlines just recently. Photos on social media showed students at a Paulding County high school standing in a school corridor without face masks and crowded. The reason for the crowd was the traditional photo on the first day of school.

And Cherokee County didn’t go according to plan either. In the first week, the school district registered more than a dozen positive test results. The number of infected people has continued to rise since then. Almost 1,200 students and teachers had to be sent to a 14-day quarantine.

Brian Kemp, Georgia Governor “Except for a few viral photos, the first week went pretty well”

The head of the school district, Brian Hightower, stated in a letter to the families of the students that there will almost certainly be more positive test results in the future. “We know that we are under the microscope. The national media are reporting school openings across the country, ”Hightower wrote. “You can be sure, however, that our decisions are not based on what people in New York or Kansas think. Our sole focus is on the common good of our community and our students. “

Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp was satisfied with the start of the new school year despite the increasing number of infections. “Except for a few viral photos, the first week went pretty well,” he said.

Trump’s position: the economy won’t start without a school

Governors like Kemp receive top-level support for their positions. US President Donald Trump has spoken out in favor of an immediate reopening of the more than 130,000 state schools in the country. “We cannot stop 50 million American children from going to school indefinitely, thereby damaging their mental, physical, emotional and academic development,” Trump said in mid-August.

To reinforce his cause, Trump has announced plans to withdraw government grants from schools that oppose his course. In Georgia, however, many school districts – especially in Atlanta and the surrounding area – have initially decided against a return to the old form of teaching.

Democrats firmly reject Trump’s plans for a quick opening. The spokeswoman for the Democratic MPs, Nancy Pelosi, described the president’s proposal as “the greatest risk for the spread of the coronavirus”. She said, “The President and his government are playing with the health of our children. We all want our children to go back to school, but we have to do it in a safe way. “

Alice Stewart, who advised Republican Senator Ted Cruz on his 2016 presidential campaign, told the taz that Trump’s school openings were less about children’s education and more about economic issues.

“In order to have a chance in the upcoming elections, Trump must manage to reduce the health and economic consequences of the corona crisis,” said Stewart. “Hence his concern to open schools as quickly as possible. Because only when students are back at school can parents go back to work and the country’s economy can start up again. Still, I’m a bit surprised that it has become a core issue in the corona debate, as I think the benefits of teaching children in schools are obvious. “

In contrast to many other states that have managed to at least contain the spread of the coronavirus through strict lockdown regulations, the infection rate in the USA remains high, with more than 40,000 new cases of infection per day recently. On Monday, the number of detected infections was 5.997 million. 183,000 infected people in the US have died.