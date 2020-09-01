The Netherlands is seen as a role model when it comes to digitized schools. But schools and students stumbled even here in the corona crisis.

AMSTERDAM taz | Schools will also start in the Netherlands in these weeks. For the secondary school it is the reopening after the first corona wave, whereas the primary schools were already experimenting with divided classes before the holidays. The start is dominated by the discussion about face masks and class ventilation. Above all, the question hovers: What is the next step with digital learning, or as they say here: onderwijs op afstand (Teaching at a distance)?

In Germany, people like to see the Netherlands in a pioneering role on this topic, open to new ideas and eager to experiment. “The technical infrastructure is there down to the last corner,” says the tech portal, for example chip.de. “Those in charge are ready to spend money on upgrading schools to digital. And the younger teachers in particular are not afraid of contact with media that everyone uses anyway. Laptops and learning software are already part of everyday life in elementary school. “

But what does it look like in practice, where the onderwijs op afstand In the last few months, it wasn’t an issue where schools could distinguish themselves as innovation-friendly, but suddenly the only option?

Wilfred van Gerrevink, elementary school teacher from Haarlem, describes the situation on behalf of many as “quite a shock” and “takes a lot of getting used to”. He praised the clear communication between the team and the school management, but also noted that some children were difficult to reach and did not have good computers at home.

Preparations for the partial lockdown

“Above all, the children missed a lot socially, often sat inside, spoke and played little with their friends,” says van Gerrevinck, who teaches arithmetic, writing and reading, among other things. In the northern region where he works, the new school year is now two weeks old. The outlook is uncertain, the number of infections rose again during the holidays: “We are assuming a partial lockdown.” The topic is expected to come back on the table soon.

In the primary school De Cascade in Voorburg near The Hague, where school is starting again this week, everyone is prepared. The crisis there has meant that existing plans for tailor-made lessons can be implemented more quickly via digital channels.

“We noticed that most of the children had little trouble completing tasks from a distance. Especially with some students with ADHD (attention deficit with hyperactivity; the editor), who have problems concentrating at school, working at home was perfect at self-determined times. Much more students than we had thought found this option to be good, ”says director Moesin Laghmich.

For the new school year, they want to invest time and money to provide all 340 children with their own laptops, and to “work completely personalized”, said Laghmich in an interview with taz. “We want to take advantage of the moment and teach a lot less frontally.” Instead, the focus is on small, cross-class learning groups. However, part of the material should continue to be conveyed digitally, which takes the individual level of the students into account – “and it prepares them for a new lockdown”.

Such enthusiasm is also countered by some skepticism. The Algemeen Onderwijsbond (AOb) union carried out five member surveys between March and June. This gives rise to pride in the distance lessons organized under difficult conditions and time pressure, but also complaints about high pressure, uncertainty about unfamiliar activities and worry about the often vulnerable students, which they lost sight of in this phase.

Supposedly digital model country

AOb spokeswoman Esther Sloots points out that distance and online lessons are not necessarily the same thing, and that there are already examples in the scientific field of digitized learning with physical presence. She emphasizes that the corona crisis in particular has shown the value of “live interaction and being able to really look students in the eyes”. She worries that distance teaching may come into the picture in the future as a remedy for teacher shortages. “That is not desirable.”

Apparently, the corona crisis has brought the education sector to the limit of its capacities, even in the supposed digital model country. The assessment of Frans Schouwenburg, strategic advisor for teaching renewal at Kennisnet (knowledge network), provides a nuanced view of this. This foundation, active since 1999, supports schools in the professional use of IT in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

However, Schouwenburg sees a need for action in terms of implementation. While many students experienced the self-determined work in lockdown positively and the contact between teachers and parents was often intensified, those who were not adequately accompanied and supported at home fell behind. “Increasing inequality of opportunity was a concern that was often expressed during the corona crisis.”

His conclusion: Corona means that online lessons don’t just have one boost experienced, but also demonstrated that the digital divide is difficult to narrow. As a solution, he demands, among other things, more specialist knowledge from the teachers, which, of course, will not be easy given their already high workload.

“You can invest in hardware or connections, but you will only succeed if you work from a clear version of the lesson, the teachers use it competently, and the right teaching materials are used.”