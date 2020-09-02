Classes will start again in Russia in September. But each school decides on its own how it should look like.

MOSCOW taz | “It would be a tragedy for my daughter if she couldn’t go back to school,” says Maria. The Muscovite, who does not want her surname published, has experienced in the past few months what so many families across the world had to go through: when schools suddenly close and the offices ask their employees to work from home, when the internet is down and you want all family members to attend a Zoom conference at the same time.

She has seen how well digitalization works in the classroom and how poorly some teachers sometimes convey the material to their students. Corona everyday life. Including constant questions: When will it be “normal” again? And what is “normal” anyway?

Now Maria’s daughter, 16 and very eager to study, should actually return to her classroom in the north of Moscow. Regular school lessons will start throughout Russia on September 1st. Actually. Because the Ministry of Education lays down the guidelines for return, but how these are implemented is decided by the respective school.

In the Chelyabinsk region in the Urals, for example, as much as possible should be taught outside, in the Pskov region, in the northwest, the children first have to pass an entrance test on what they have learned in distance learning.

Corona hotspot Moscow

Schools are also opening in Moscow, the country’s corona hotspot with almost 700 cases of newly infected people every day. A few days ago, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin specified how this was to be done: with shift work, daily disinfection and airing the classrooms several times a day.

School starts: Germany has already largely started school in the Corona year. The school year starts on or shortly after September 1st in many countries around the world. However, many governments hesitate to return to everyday life – no one wants to repeat the mistakes of Israel or Australia. There the children were put back together in the schools too early, a second corona wave was the result. School does not start: If schools stay closed, lessons will be canceled for millions of students. Because there is no stable internet connection, because the families don’t have enough computers or smartphones. A third of all school children worldwide, Unicef ​​reported last week, remained excluded from education in the lockdown: more than 463 million children and young people. The taz dossier: At the global school start in 2020, the taz brings reports from our correspondents: from the USA, Brazil, Uganda, the Netherlands, China and other countries. You can find all texts bundled little by little here.

The teachers should only teach with a negative Covid test, everyone who enters a school should be tested for a fever. Masks and disinfectants should be available. Only the traditional September 1st celebrations with performances in the school yard in formal uniform, including flowers for the teacher, are omitted – as everywhere in the country.

How these required “anti-Covid measures” are implemented is also decided by the school management in the capital. For Maria and her husband Nikolai, as for so many parents, this is a problem.

“We still don’t know anything, not whether lessons will start, not when our two children have to show up at school, not whether they should wear masks or whether some of the lessons will still take place online.” no planning security.

Children with different preferences

Maria, who writes books about Russian celebrities, would prefer both models: classroom teaching and school in online format – “because my children deal so differently with teaching material”.

For her eleven-year-old son, who finds it difficult to sit still in the classroom and doesn’t like to explain something on the blackboard, she can still imagine “school by zoom”, as she says. That makes him approach school in a more relaxed manner. The 16-year-old daughter, however, needs her clique, needs direct contact with the teacher. “Distance learning was incredibly difficult for her.”

As soon as private lessons were possible again in Moscow, the teenager enrolled for additional French lessons. The main thing is to finally “learn normally” again, she explained to her amazed parents.

The family is not worried about an infection. However, worries about a vaccination do. With Sputnik V, Russia has registered the world’s first corona vaccine. The vaccine should be available in Moscow clinics from the beginning of September. “I’m afraid the vaccination could be more damaging than the virus,” says 45-year-old Maria. “We are waiting. To the school as well as to a vaccine – from foreign production. “