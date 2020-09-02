A school in South India is doing lessons with 3-D animations during the pandemic. The main hero of several videos is an elephant – that goes down well.

MUMBAI taz | A 3-D animation of a coronavirus suddenly pops up next to teacher Sindhu in the empty classroom. She explains in a friendly voice what this is all about and moves on to the main topic of the lesson: elephants, including a large gray pachyderm that runs on the spot.

The experiment by primary school teacher Shyam Vengalloor, which appeared on YouTube at the end of June, quickly attracted attention. Schools in India have been closed since the end of March. Many educators and parents are looking for ways to reach children online.

“The students are happy when they see animals,” says the 26-year-old social studies teacher who works at the public Aemaup school in Kerala, South India. Elephants are very special animals in India. In Kerala they are depicted on old royal coats of arms, part of local legends and some religious ceremonies.

“With the elephant video I was able to convince my colleagues of my idea and we have shot more than ten videos so far,” says Vengalloor, who has only recently started working as a teacher. He studied aerospace engineering, hence his affinity for simulations.

School starts: Germany has already largely started school in the Corona year. The school year starts on or shortly after September 1st in many countries around the world. However, many governments hesitate to return to everyday life – no one wants to repeat the mistakes of Israel or Australia. There the children were put back together in the schools too early, a second corona wave was the result. School does not start: If schools stay closed, lessons will be canceled for millions of students. Because there is no stable internet connection, because the families don’t have enough computers or smartphones. A third of all school children worldwide, Unicef ​​reported last week, remained excluded from education in the lockdown: more than 463 million children and young people. The taz dossier: At the global school start in 2020, the taz brings reports from our correspondents: from the USA, Brazil, Uganda, the Netherlands, China and other countries. You can find all texts bundled little by little here.

Filmed with the smartphone

He was inspired by 3-D effects that he saw in Indian films. But productions in a studio are expensive. So he filmed in the classroom with his smartphone. “You don’t have to be able to program for this,” he says.

In the clips, his colleagues talk in front of the camera on topics such as the solar system and animal science. Another video is about cars and airplanes, there are Arabic lessons including a virtual city tour of Delhi or math lessons with a glowing blackboard presented. The clips can be seen on the school’s Youtube channel and shared via a Whatsapp group.

While Kerala is one of the more progressive states, not every school-age child has a smartphone or access to it. “That’s why we started collecting old telephones, repairing them and giving them to the students,” says Vengalloor.

From the outside, Vengalloor has received little support for his initiative, even if there has been a lot of praise. Schools and teachers from all over Kerala have contacted him for advice. Vengalloor now gives seminars on how to use animations in school videos, even if for him that cannot completely replace teaching with the children in the classroom.