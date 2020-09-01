Even if the schools in Brazil should reopen soon, many children will probably not be able to go.

They sell chewing gum at traffic lights, clean shoes on the sidewalks, toil in fields far inland: Millions of children in Brazil have to work. Experts expect that the proportion of working children will increase due to the economic effects of the corona pandemic.

“We fear that many children will give up school because they have to work,” says the activist Marinalva Dantas of the taz. The 66-year-old lives in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte and has been fighting against child and slave labor for almost three decades. “In the past, the children mainly worked on the weekends. Now many do this every day because the schools are closed. “

Although President Jair Bolsonaro called for schools to be reopened in his choleric speeches and declared that children are not at risk from Corona, schools have only reopened in one state. Individual state governments are currently discussing an early school start. But it can be assumed that most schools will remain closed this year.

Corona numbers have fallen slightly in recent days, but the virus is still raging uncontrollably in the largest country in Latin America. More than 110,000 people have already died of Covid-19 and almost 4 million people have become infected. The pandemic is particularly hard on poor families. Many informal workers have lost their jobs, poverty is growing across the country, and many people are now starving. So it is hardly surprising that more and more children are trying to support their families through work.

School starts: Germany has already largely started school in the Corona year. The school year starts on or shortly after September 1st in many countries around the world. However, many governments hesitate to return to everyday life – no one wants to repeat the mistakes of Israel or Australia. There the children were put back together in the schools too early, a second corona wave was the result. School does not start: If schools stay closed, lessons will be canceled for millions of students. Because there is no stable internet connection, because the families don’t have enough computers or smartphones. A third of all school children worldwide, Unicef ​​reported last week, remained excluded from education in the lockdown: more than 463 million children and young people. The taz dossier: At the global school start in 2020, the taz brings reports from our correspondents: from the USA, Brazil, Uganda, the Netherlands, China and other countries. You can find all texts bundled little by little here.

Even before Corona, 2.4 million children were working in Brazil

According to the constitution, children under the age of 16 cannot work in Brazil. Until they are 18 years old, young people are only allowed to work with strict conditions and are completely excluded from certain activities. Nevertheless, 2.4 million children were working before Corona. That’s 4 percent of all children.

According to a study by the statistics institute IGBE, child labor is the main reason why children leave school early. The government of the Social Democratic Workers’ Party (PT) under President Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva tried to take action against child labor by linking social benefits to school attendance. The activist Dantas suspects that many children will leave school in the current emergency situation despite the possible cancellation of social benefits.

“The work gives many children recognition at home and also a feeling of freedom.” But Dantas warns of the health and social risks. “I dealt with a girl who was an invalid as a young adult because she worked so hard as a child.” Because there is a lack of education, it is impossible for children to find a regular job later.

Activist Marinalva Dantas “We fear that many children will give up school because they have to work”

Dantas and her colleagues have noticed in their everyday work that more children work during the Corona period. But an increase in Rio Grande do Norte cannot yet be proven with numbers. It looks different in São Paulo. According to a study by Unicef, child labor in the state rose 21 percent during the pandemic.

Many students do not have smartphones or laptops

Emerson Szeremeta Ferreira is a teacher at a public school in the socially disadvantaged south of the mega-metropolis São Paulo. Many of his students, between the ages of 8 and 13, work to support their families. “When we were still having lessons, many students fell asleep in the classroom because they had to sell candy at traffic lights in the evening or collect scrap,” says Ferreira of the taz. Whether some of his students will give up school because of the pandemic cannot yet be foreseen.

In times of crisis, many schools offer online lessons using special apps. The problem: Many poor students have neither smartphones, tablets nor laptops. “Many poor families are of the opinion that their children can no longer catch up on the subject matter anyway and that they can therefore rather go to work,” says child rights activist Dantas.