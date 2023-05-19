School stabbing in Ylivieska | Prosecutor: The student planned his act for months, stabbed his friend in the middle of the school day

According to the prosecutor, the Ylivieska school stabber sought information about the penalties for stabbing before the act.

Ylivieskainen a middle school student is charged with attempted murder committed as a young person, which will be processed at the Oulu district court at the end of May.

The prosecutor announced on Friday that he has filed charges against a 16-year-old youth for stabbing at Ylivieska Kaisaniemi middle school during the school day in March.

The target of the stabbing was a classmate of the perpetrator. According to the prosecutor, the act caused an immediate danger to the victim’s life. The situation started in the middle of the school day in a school of about 500 students.

The suspect confessed to the act, but has denied that it was premeditated.

Prosecutor sees it differently, according to his understanding, the suspect has been planning the stabbing for months and was looking for information about the effects of the stabbing and the resulting criminal penalties.

Criminal responsibility in Finland begins at the age of fifteen.

He was in the clear when he did the deed. After the stabbing, he himself reported to the police. He has been imprisoned since the day of the crime.